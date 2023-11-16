NetEase Announces Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB27.3 billion ( US$3.7 billion ), an increase of 11.6% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB21.8 billion ( US$3.0 billion ), an increase of 16.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Youdao net revenues were RMB1.5 billion ( US$210.9 million ), an increase of 9.7% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion ( US$270.4 million ), a decrease of 16.3% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB2.0 billion ( US$271.2 million ), a slight increase compared with the third quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 11.6% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit was RMB17.0 billion ( US$2.3 billion ), an increase of 23.4% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 23.4% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses were RMB9.4 billion ( US$1.3 billion ), an increase of 4.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022.

( ), an increase of 4.5% compared with the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.8 billion ( US$1.1 billion ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB8.6 billion ( US$1.2 billion ). [1]

( ). Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Basic net income per share was US$0.33 ( US$1.67 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations per share was US$0.37 ( US$1.84 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Justice mobile game gained robust revenue and user growth, accumulating over 50 million registered players.

mobile game gained robust revenue and user growth, accumulating over 50 million registered players. Dunk City Dynasty , NetEase Game's first self-developed basketball game, topped China's iOS top-grossing chart at the end of October.

, NetEase Game's first self-developed basketball game, topped iOS top-grossing chart at the end of October. Time-honored flagship titles, including the Fantasy Westward Journey series, continued to invigorate players, and newer hit games, including Eggy Party , Identity V and Naraka: Bladepoint , maintained ongoing popularity.

series, continued to invigorate players, and newer hit games, including , and , maintained ongoing popularity. Hotly anticipated new games spanning diverse genres reached ongoing Company development milestones with multiple high-profile titles slated for launch in 2024.

Cloud Music considerably strengthened its music-centric membership monetization and further improved profitability. Cloud Music continued to cultivate its music community and introduce premium offerings, including expansive content and innovative features.

Youdao achieved record-high revenue, driven by growth in its learning services and online marketing services, and substantially reduced its loss from operations as an ongoing effort.

"Our robust and increasingly diversified games portfolio led our strong results in the third quarter, with total net revenues reaching RMB27.3 billion for a year-over-year increase of nearly 12%," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our flagship games continue to win the hearts of players with fan favorites like the Fantasy Westward Journey series. Our newest innovative, first-rate games in various genres, including Racing Master, Justice mobile game and Dunk City Dynasty, also quickly gained widespread acclaim. The popularity of our wide-ranging newest hits highlights our exceptional talent in R&D that is expanding our reach in the casual gaming market while also pushing the boundaries of traditional MMOs, where we are bringing players all-new gaming experiences like never before.

"In our broader NetEase family, Cloud Music and Youdao are tracking well, delivering innovative content offerings in their respective fields. Looking forward, creating products and content with a passion that invigorates the market and shapes resonant experiences will drive value for our users and for our Company," Mr. Ding concluded.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB27,270.4 million (US$3,737.7 million), compared with RMB24,011.3 million and RMB24,426.8 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB21,779.9 million (US$2,985.2 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB18,798.6 million and RMB18,699.1 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 93.7% of the segment's net revenues for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 91.7% and 92.9% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 77.6% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the third quarter of 2023, compared with 73.6% and 68.6% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,538.8 million (US$210.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,206.6 million and RMB1,402.4 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB1,973.1 million (US$270.4 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1,948.5 million and RMB2,357.2 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1,978.7 million (US$271.2 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2,057.5 million and RMB1,968.0 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB16,966.3 million (US$2,325.4 million), compared with RMB14,375.4 million and RMB13,743.9 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in games and related value-added services' gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from newly launched games such as Justice mobile game and Racing Master. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from the operation of online games such as Eggy Party and those newly launched titles, as well as decreased royalty fees due to the termination of certain licensed games.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in Youdao's gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in net revenues from its learning services. The year-over-year increase primarily resulted from increased revenue contribution from both its learning services and online marketing services.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in innovative businesses and others' gross profit was primarily due to decreased e-commerce gross profit from Yanxuan. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased gross profit from Yanxuan and several other businesses included within the segment.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the third quarter of 2023 was 69.0%, compared with 67.4% and 65.0% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to changes in the revenue mix of NetEase's self-developed, co-developed and licensed games, as well as the relative revenue contribution from different channels. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to a higher proportion of net revenues contributed by NetEase's self-developed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the third quarter of 2023 was 55.9%, compared with 47.0% and 54.2% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.2%, compared with 27.0% and 14.2% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year improvements were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the third quarter of 2023 was 27.3%, compared with 29.5% and 25.5% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year fluctuations were mainly due to changes in the product mix within the segment.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were RMB9,408.4 million (US$1,289.5 million), compared with RMB8,312.8 million and RMB9,002.1 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to increased marketing expenditures and staff-related costs associated with games and related value-added services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher research and development investments.

Other Income/ (Expenses)

Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, exchange gains/ (losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to net unrealized exchange losses arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and loan balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated in the third quarter of 2023.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,290.4 million (US$176.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB712.1 million and RMB1,586.7 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 14.2%, compared with 8.0% and 19.3% for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the preceding quarter was primarily due to tax benefits recognized in that quarter. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7,836.9 million (US$1,074.1 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB8,242.8 million and RMB6,699.4 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.33 per share (US$1.67 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.35 per share (US$1.75 per ADS) and US$0.28 per share (US$1.41 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB8,645.2 million (US$1,184.9 million) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB9,017.5 million and RMB7,469.6 million for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income from continuing operations of US$0.37 per share (US$1.84 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with US$0.38 per share (US$1.92 per ADS) and US$0.31 per share (US$1.57 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans, totaled RMB104.4 billion (US$14.3 billion), compared with RMB95.6 billion as of December 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB9.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2023, compared with RMB7.7 billion and RMB7.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the third quarter of 2022, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0990 per share (US$0.4950 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2023 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on December 1, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on December 1, 2023 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be December 12, 2023 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around December 15, 2023 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.1050 per share (US$0.5250 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2023 in September 2023.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 following the completion of the prior program on January 9, 2023, and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 6.6 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$587.9 million.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Announcement on Change of Management

The Company also announced today that Mr. Charles Zhaoxuan Yang has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective November 30, 2023 for personal reasons and to subsequently pursue other career interests. Mr. Yang will remain with the Company as a consultant until June 30, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition as the Company undertakes a search to find a successor.

"We are grateful to Charles for his contributions to NetEase over the past six years, and he has been instrumental in leading some of our largest capital market transactions, which were key milestones in the Company's history. On behalf of the Board and management team, I wish him well in his future endeavors," said Mr. Ding.

Mr. Yang said, "It has been a pleasure to have been able to work together with William, the Board and the management team to help NetEase progress to where it is now. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and have full confidence in NetEase's prospects for sustainable growth and value creation."

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 7:00 a.m. New York Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10034483, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10034483. The replay will be available through November 23, 2023.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in government regulation that could adversely affect the industry and geographical markets in which NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; the risk related to economic uncertainty and capital market disruption; the risk related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; the risk associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income from continuing operations per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)











December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 24,889,000

15,116,464

2,071,884 Time deposits 84,947,679

87,174,226

11,948,222 Restricted cash 2,699,055

3,041,312

416,846 Accounts receivable, net 5,002,872

6,492,193

889,829 Inventories 993,636

721,958

98,953 Prepayments and other current assets, net 5,448,284

6,483,086

888,581 Short-term investments 7,622,673

8,536,188

1,169,982 Total current assets 131,603,199

127,565,427

17,484,297











Non-current assets:









Property, equipment and software, net 6,342,330

7,582,320

1,039,243 Land use rights, net 4,121,767

4,109,744

563,287 Deferred tax assets 1,480,789

1,422,599

194,983 Time deposits 2,973,840

2,220,840

304,391 Restricted cash 270

290

40 Other long-term assets 26,238,790

28,673,785

3,930,069 Total non-current assets 41,157,786

44,009,578

6,032,013 Total assets 172,760,985

171,575,005

23,516,310











Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 1,507,141

863,331

118,329 Salary and welfare payables 4,732,941

2,833,841

388,410 Taxes payable 2,813,096

3,072,590

421,133 Short-term loans 23,875,704

11,221,194

1,537,993 Contract liabilities 12,518,890

14,188,592

1,944,708 Accrued liabilities and other payables 11,381,075

11,689,169

1,602,134 Total current liabilities 56,828,847

43,868,717

6,012,707











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 2,126,120

2,005,689

274,903 Long-term loans 3,654,964

427,997

58,662 Other long-term liabilities 1,277,574

1,327,427

181,938 Total non-current liabilities 7,058,658

3,761,113

515,503 Total liabilities 63,887,505

47,629,830

6,528,210











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 136,440

144,382

19,789











NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 104,731,317

119,978,728

16,444,453 Noncontrolling interests 4,005,723

3,822,065

523,858 Total equity 108,737,040

123,800,793

16,968,311











Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity 172,760,985

171,575,005

23,516,310











The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

24,426,760

24,011,301

27,270,406

3,737,720

71,141,680

76,327,994

10,461,622 Cost of revenues

(10,682,868)

(9,635,888)

(10,304,106)

(1,412,295)

(31,619,918)

(30,089,735)

(4,124,141) Gross profit

13,743,892

14,375,413

16,966,300

2,325,425

39,521,762

46,238,259

6,337,481





























Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses

(3,768,618)

(3,271,705)

(3,567,153)

(488,919)

(9,984,812)

(9,743,904)

(1,335,513) General and administrative expenses

(1,264,342)

(1,132,147)

(1,494,186)

(204,795)

(3,392,866)

(3,648,011)

(500,002) Research and development expenses

(3,969,156)

(3,908,907)

(4,347,052)

(595,813)

(10,948,938)

(12,005,691)

(1,645,517) Total operating expenses

(9,002,116)

(8,312,759)

(9,408,391)

(1,289,527)

(24,326,616)

(25,397,606)

(3,481,032) Operating profit

4,741,776

6,062,654

7,557,909

1,035,898

15,195,146

20,840,653

2,856,449





























Other income/ (expenses):



























Investment income, net

1,347,269

287,691

556,603

76,289

91,078

1,315,662

180,326 Interest income, net

556,148

935,578

1,147,227

157,241

1,520,383

2,858,835

391,836 Exchange gains/ (losses), net

1,398,045

1,464,956

(400,483)

(54,891)

2,165,448

677,905

92,915 Other, net

164,435

120,826

240,024

32,898

501,940

618,883

84,825 Income before tax

8,207,673

8,871,705

9,101,280

1,247,435

19,473,995

26,311,938

3,606,351 Income tax

(1,586,673)

(712,090)

(1,290,398)

(176,864)

(4,065,264)

(3,631,047)

(497,676)





























Net income from continuing operations

6,621,000

8,159,615

7,810,882

1,070,571

15,408,731

22,680,891

3,108,675 Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

624,864

-

- Net income

6,621,000

8,159,615

7,810,882

1,070,571

16,033,595

22,680,891

3,108,675





























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(781)

(868)

(895)

(123)

(2,268)

(2,623)

(360) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests

79,145

84,020

26,901

3,687

353,536

156,021

21,384 Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

6,699,364

8,242,767

7,836,888

1,074,135

16,384,863

22,834,289

3,129,699 Including:



























-Net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

6,699,364

8,242,767

7,836,888

1,074,135

15,759,999

22,834,289

3,129,699 -Net income from discontinued operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

-

-

-

-

624,864

-

-





























Basic net income per share *

2.05

2.56

2.44

0.33

5.01

7.10

0.97 -Continuing operations

2.05

2.56

2.44

0.33

4.82

7.10

0.97 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Basic net income per ADS *

10.27

12.80

12.19

1.67

25.04

35.48

4.86 -Continuing operations

10.27

12.80

12.19

1.67

24.09

35.48

4.86 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.95

-

-





























Diluted net income per share *

2.03

2.54

2.41

0.33

4.96

7.02

0.96 -Continuing operations

2.03

2.54

2.41

0.33

4.77

7.02

0.96 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.19

-

-





























Diluted net income per ADS *

10.17

12.69

12.06

1.65

24.79

35.11

4.81 -Continuing operations

10.17

12.69

12.06

1.65

23.84

35.11

4.81 -Discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

0.95

-

-





























Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *



























Basic

3,262,989

3,218,783

3,213,834

3,213,834

3,271,602

3,217,873

3,217,873 Diluted

3,293,766

3,248,916

3,249,649

3,249,649

3,305,081

3,251,666

3,251,666





























* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares. The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net income 6,621,000

8,159,615

7,810,882

1,070,571

16,033,595

22,680,891

3,108,675

Net income from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

(624,864)

-

-

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:



























Depreciation and amortization 713,852

661,363

651,856

89,344

2,089,068

2,395,488

328,329

Fair value changes of equity security investments 680,019

(78,035)

(382,132)

(52,376)

2,956,180

(686,887)

(94,146)

Impairment losses on investments and other long-term assets 6,763

47,870

280,641

38,465

254,848

328,511

45,026

Fair value changes of short-term investments (119,620)

(96,884)

(72,875)

(9,988)

(319,278)

(307,675)

(42,170)

Share-based compensation cost 786,999

787,862

819,548

112,328

2,297,600

2,429,823

333,035

Allowance for expected credit losses 44,126

8,540

22,386

3,068

54,778

51,646

7,079

Losses on disposal of property, equipment and software 528

252

2,649

363

2,454

2,291

314

Unrealized exchange (gains)/ losses (1,401,893)

(1,466,295)

362,213

49,645

(2,193,925)

(718,121)

(98,427)

Gains on disposal of long-term investments (1,724,433)

(16,382)

(3,197)

(438)

(1,728,433)

(25,347)

(3,474)

Deferred income taxes (234,336)

(334,380)

(305,703)

(41,900)

(88,647)

(62,417)

(8,555)

Share of results on equity method investees (159,128)

(129,292)

(160,042)

(21,936)

(1,205,195)

(385,142)

(52,788)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



























Accounts receivable 35,786

770,551

(1,177,732)

(161,422)

330,143

(1,523,463)

(208,808)

Inventories (88,300)

69,410

84,970

11,646

33,082

271,710

37,241

Prepayments and other assets 368,673

(7,233)

(573,631)

(78,623)

(364,782)

(455,037)

(62,368)

Accounts payable (84,434)

(115,791)

150,868

20,678

(128,355)

(577,862)

(79,203)

Salary and welfare payables (567,676)

758,106

(588,217)

(80,622)

(1,541,111)

(2,055,848)

(281,777)

Taxes payable 475,245

(992,892)

515,087

70,599

10,457

255,911

35,076

Contract liabilities 1,580,450

(41,196)

1,560,628

213,903

1,781,919

2,009,423

275,414

Accrued liabilities and other payables 552,688

(306,784)

845,721

115,917

1,050,486

(104,899)

(14,378)

Net cash provided by operating activities 7,486,309

7,678,405

9,843,920

1,349,222

18,700,020

23,522,996

3,224,095































Cash flows from investing activities:



























Purchase of property, equipment and software (557,028)

(520,544)

(643,144)

(88,150)

(1,751,443)

(1,816,627)

(248,989)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software 3,307

4,292

3,101

425

39,210

9,897

1,356

Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights (152,276)

(283,321)

(742,523)

(101,771)

(381,233)

(1,852,526)

(253,910)

Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less 156,475

1,630,013

(1,993,921)

(273,290)

1,708,147

(1,087,059)

(148,994)

Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three

months -

-

-

-

(1,250,000)

-

-

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms

over three months 1,195,475

-

376,950

51,665

3,208,478

481,219

65,957

Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of

subsidiaries (844,513)

(270,228)

(417,448)

(57,216)

(3,434,752)

(1,916,724)

(262,709)

Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments 2,277,625

16,531

20,898

2,864

2,318,275

78,709

10,788

Placement/ rollover of matured time deposits (18,830,844)

(10,874,831)

(30,831,994)

(4,225,876)

(75,998,870)

(78,026,928)

(10,694,480)

Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 17,770,581

21,918,791

33,893,436

4,645,482

64,570,517

78,144,576

10,710,605

Change in other long-term assets (31,782)

(31,189)

(181,263)

(24,844)

(262,227)

(333,293)

(45,682)

Net cash provided by/ (used in) investing activities 987,020

11,589,514

(515,908)

(70,711)

(11,233,898)

(6,318,756)

(866,058)































Cash flows from financing activities:



























Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less (3,645,232)

(14,970,935)

(7,501,788)

(1,028,206)

2,479,450

(19,834,683)

(2,718,569)

Proceed of loans with terms over three months 70,691

2,171,541

7,607,060

1,042,634

3,627,609

11,058,160

1,515,647

Payment of loans with terms over three months (50,208)

(3,233,500)

(4,250,550)

(582,586)

(82,481)

(7,524,472)

(1,031,315)

Net amounts received/ (paid) related to capital contribution from

or repurchase of noncontrolling interests shareholders 14,305

22,228

11,573

1,586

(54,537)

58,150

7,970

Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/ purchase of

subsidiaries' ADSs and shares (1,956,829)

(2,195,210)

(296,495)

(40,638)

(5,320,359)

(4,608,462)

(631,642)

Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders (1,617,574)

(2,119,316)

(2,423,355)

(332,148)

(4,704,683)

(5,755,011)

(788,790)

Net cash used in financing activities (7,184,847)

(20,325,192)

(6,853,555)

(939,358)

(4,055,001)

(26,606,318)

(3,646,699)































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies 3,470

(47,876)

4,197

575

57,166

(28,181)

(3,863)

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,291,952

(1,105,149)

2,478,654

339,728

3,468,287

(9,430,259)

(1,292,525)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning

of the period 19,552,450

16,784,561

15,679,412

2,149,042

17,376,115

27,588,325

3,781,295

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period 20,844,402

15,679,412

18,158,066

2,488,770

20,844,402

18,158,066

2,488,770































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



























Cash paid for income tax, net 1,550,748

1,625,045

1,165,196

159,703

4,121,174

3,864,820

529,718

Cash paid for interest expenses 193,329

326,646

105,665

14,483

324,149

708,025

97,043































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION



























(in thousands, except percentages)



























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

18,699,106

18,798,646

21,779,851

2,985,177

55,480,763

60,644,094

8,311,965 Youdao

1,402,434

1,206,634

1,538,783

210,908

3,559,200

3,908,687

535,730 Cloud Music

2,357,248

1,948,539

1,973,064

270,431

6,615,964

5,881,444

806,119 Innovative businesses and others

1,967,972

2,057,482

1,978,708

271,204

5,485,753

5,893,769

807,808 Total net revenues

24,426,760

24,011,301

27,270,406

3,737,720

71,141,680

76,327,994

10,461,622





























Cost of revenues:



























Games and related value-added services

(6,551,193)

(6,122,836)

(6,749,507)

(925,096)

(19,978,841)

(19,555,391)

(2,680,290) Youdao

(642,254)

(639,459)

(679,147)

(93,085)

(1,751,443)

(1,880,026)

(257,679) Cloud Music

(2,023,600)

(1,422,855)

(1,436,552)

(196,896)

(5,745,203)

(4,379,785)

(600,299) Innovative businesses and others

(1,465,821)

(1,450,738)

(1,438,900)

(197,218)

(4,144,431)

(4,274,533)

(585,873) Total cost of revenues

(10,682,868)

(9,635,888)

(10,304,106)

(1,412,295)

(31,619,918)

(30,089,735)

(4,124,141)





























Gross profit:



























Games and related value-added services

12,147,913

12,675,810

15,030,344

2,060,081

35,501,922

41,088,703

5,631,675 Youdao

760,180

567,175

859,636

117,823

1,807,757

2,028,661

278,051 Cloud Music

333,648

525,684

536,512

73,535

870,761

1,501,659

205,820 Innovative businesses and others

502,151

606,744

539,808

73,986

1,341,322

1,619,236

221,935 Total gross profit

13,743,892

14,375,413

16,966,300

2,325,425

39,521,762

46,238,259

6,337,481





























Gross profit margin:



























Games and related value-added services

65.0 %

67.4 %

69.0 %

69.0 %

64.0 %

67.8 %

67.8 % Youdao

54.2 %

47.0 %

55.9 %

55.9 %

50.8 %

51.9 %

51.9 % Cloud Music

14.2 %

27.0 %

27.2 %

27.2 %

13.2 %

25.5 %

25.5 % Innovative businesses and others

25.5 %

29.5 %

27.3 %

27.3 %

24.5 %

27.5 %

27.5 %





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2960 on the last trading day of September 2023 (September 29, 2023) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on September 29, 2023, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:

























Cost of revenues 190,645

193,001

210,533

28,856

562,620

607,048

83,203 Operating expenses

























Selling and marketing expenses 24,980

31,069

33,804

4,633

87,170

97,226

13,326 General and administrative expenses 288,598

281,326

280,581

38,457

865,551

856,188

117,350 Research and development expenses 282,776

282,466

294,630

40,382

782,259

869,361

119,156



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiaries to meet the disclosure requirements under U.S. GAAP or different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income from continuing operations attributable to the

Company's shareholders

6,699,364

8,242,767

7,836,888

1,074,135

15,759,999

22,834,289

3,129,699 Add: Share-based compensation

770,255

774,683

808,276

110,783

2,237,056

2,394,559

328,202 Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations

attributable to the Company's shareholders

7,469,619

9,017,450

8,645,164

1,184,918

17,997,055

25,228,848

3,457,901





























Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per share *

2.29

2.80

2.69

0.37

5.50

7.84

1.07 Non-GAAP basic net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

11.45

14.01

13.45

1.84

27.50

39.20

5.37 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per share *

2.27

2.78

2.66

0.36

5.45

7.76

1.06 Non-GAAP diluted net income from continuing

operations per ADS *

11.34

13.88

13.30

1.82

27.23

38.79

5.32





























* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



SOURCE NetEase, Inc.