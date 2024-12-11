Netease Cloud Music Expands Galaxy Album Writing Camp's Reach with Global Talent

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netease Cloud Music's (NCM) Galaxy Album Writing Camp, a premier songwriting initiative, established to support domestic music artists, has expanded to embrace international music artists and songwriters aiming to enhance cross-market collaborations and cultural exchange.

Into its 10th season, the Galaxy Album Writing Camp brought together talented songwriters and producers from around the world for intensive writing sessions held at the China Musical Techno Base in Xiaoshan, Hangzhou from Dec 2, 2024.

Being the first time that the Galaxy Album Writing Camp (refered to further as 'Galaxy Album Camp') opened its doors to international talent, this season featured artists from the United States, Canada, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia, creating a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and collaboration. Participants engaged in a variety of activities designed to inspire creativity, including collaborative writing sessions, workshops, and networking events. This expansion signifies a major step forward in NCM's efforts to foster global music partnerships.

Adopting the theme of "Life's BGM" the camp invited songwriters to incorporate music as the soundtrack to life itself, hence the thematic BGM direction to reach and touch millions of music listeners in their varied and respective lives. The camp boasted an impressive lineup of mentors, including award-winning producers Marc Dold, known for crafting hit singles for Celine Dion, and Howe Chen, who has won the Best Album Producer Award at the 35th Golden Melody Awards. Other notable mentors included Minstrel Lu , who has worked with artists like Chen Jingfei and the band Fool and Idiot, Yuto, lead singer of the Japanese band The fin.. Their extensive industry experience provided invaluable insights into songwriting and production techniques. These mentors and participants worked closely together, offering feedback and fostering a supportive environment for innovation and creativity.

Since 2020, NCM has held 9 successive seasons of the Galaxy Album Camp, incubating many outstanding local musicians in the development of original Chinese music and giving rise to notable hit songs including 'What If' by Runze Zheng and 'Jingwei' by 30 Years Ago, 50 Years Later.

The inclusion of Quebequois singer-songwriter JORDANN as a participant in this 10th edition epitomized the power of NCM's vision in enabling international collaborations - an adaptation of his song "Dehors" released 3 months ago as a duet with Chinese pop star Joseph Zeng, shattered streaming records in China, reaching 100 million streams within 30 days, beating out established international names in the China market. As the biggest song on NetEase Cloud Music in Q3 2024, it served as an inspiration to other songwriters on the power of collaboration for the writing camp session.

As the music industry evolves, the Galaxy Album Camp exemplifies NCM's potential to innovate and redefine musical landscapes. With more than 732,000 domestic original musicians registered directly and NetEase Cloud Music's commitment to supporting original music and nurturing talent, the future looks promising for artists embracing collaboration and innovation. These initiatives are paving the way for more groundbreaking projects, positioning NCM at the forefront of the global music market in China.

