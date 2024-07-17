NetEase Cloud Music Partners with Timbaland's Beatclub™ to Revolutionise China's Beat Marketplace

HANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a special partnership with Timbaland's Beatclub™ ("Beatclub") to unleash creativity and foster innovation across China's growing music scene. Under the collaboration, hundreds of signature, premium Beatclub beats will be introduced to NetEase Cloud Music's Beatsoul, China's premier beat transaction platform, marking a significant milestone in China's music industry.

Aligned with NetEase Cloud Music's emphasis on fostering independent artists, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Timbaland co-founded Beatclub to nurture new music creators. Timbaland has produced hit songs and albums for major artists such as Missy Elliott, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake. Beatclub is the world's leading marketplace for creators. Its mission is to support and empower artists, producers and songwriters by providing them with the necessary tools, including mentorship, education, feedback, multiple monetization opportunities and more in an all-in-one subscription while showing creators this is the platform to be discovered on.

Timbaland shared his thoughts on the partnership with NetEase Cloud Music Beatsoul, stating: "I'm excited for artists and producers in China to have access to my beats and Beatclub's producers beats. Some of the most incredible artists in the world are in China that we haven't even discovered yet."

NetEase Cloud Music currently leads the hip-hop and EDM movements in China. As China's largest beat platform, Beatsoul has revolutionized how beats are traded in China, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for producers, songwriters and artists to communicate, upload, display and purchase beats. With the infusion of hundreds of original beats from Beatclub, Beatsoul will provide an unprecedented new resource to Chinese artists and producers, unleashing a wave of new sounds and creativity and placing Beatsoul at the epicenter of original beat transactions in China.

Beatsoul empowers registered musicians on NetEase Cloud Music to monetize their original beats. The platform has established a formal transaction channel for domestic music producers, improving and standardizing the beat transaction market. Musicians have complete control over licensing scope and pricing, ensuring that 100% of the profits go directly to the beat producers with zero platform commission fees. Wildly popular with music creators, Beatsoul has been the backbone of numerous beats that have gone viral, such as "Feng Shi Guo de Sheng Yin Shi" by beatmaker Zy, garnering over 500 million streams on NetEase Cloud Music.

NetEase Cloud Music is at the forefront of bridging Eastern and Western music, consistently facilitating landmark deals that have enriched its platform with a diverse range of international sounds. The Company's recent additions of influential music catalogues from major K-pop companies like JYP Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment have solidified NetEase Cloud Music's position as a cultural conduit. By the end of 2023, NetEase Cloud Music had approximately 149 million cumulative music tracks, securing a wide range of copyright content and enhancing its content ecosystem.

The platform is also committed to investing in initiatives that bolster musicians, improve music creation tools, and expand online and offline music exposure. These initiatives are highly effective in helping independent artists increase their influence and commercial income, making NetEase Cloud Music home to 684,000 registered independent artists who had uploaded over 3.1 million music tracks to its library by the end of 2023.

