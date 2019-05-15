NetEase Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB18,356.2 million ( US$2,735.2 million ), an increase of 29.5% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

- Online game services net revenues were RMB11,850.2 million ( US$1,765.7 million ), an increase of 35.3% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

- E-commerce net revenues were RMB4,789.3 million ( US$713.6 million ), an increase of 28.3% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

- Advertising services net revenues were RMB438.6 million ( US$65.3 million ), a decrease of 5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1,278.1 million ( US$190.4 million ), an increase of 5.0% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 35.9% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Total operating expenses were RMB4,681.6 million ( US$697.6 million ), a decrease of 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

( ), a decrease of 1.4% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB2,382.1 million ( US$354.9 million ). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3,017.0 million ( US$449.5 million ). [1]

( ). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was ( ). Diluted earnings per ADS were US$2.75 ; non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were US$3.48 .[1]

First Quarter 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights

Sustained steady performances of flagship titles, such as Fantasy Westward Journey and New Westward Journey Online series with new expansion packs released.

and series with new expansion packs released. Delivered strong performances from top titles including Night Falls: Survival , Onmyoji and Invincible .

, and . Expanded the registered users of Minecraft in China to more than 200 million.

in to more than 200 million. Broadened footprint beyond Chinese mainland and deepened global reach:

- Launched Night Falls: Survival and Cyber Hunter in Japan in April, both of which consecutively topped Japan's iOS download chart for several days.

- Knives Out remained popular in Japan and topped the iOS grossing chart in March and May.

- Identity V reached Japan's top 5 iOS grossing chart for the first time in April.

- Furthered plans to launch Ancient Nocturne in Japan and Korea this year.

- Launched and in in April, both of which consecutively topped iOS download chart for several days. - remained popular in and topped the iOS grossing chart in March and May. - reached top 5 iOS grossing chart for the first time in April. - Furthered plans to launch in and Korea this year. Advanced pipeline with upcoming titles including BuildTopia , Sky , Love is Justice , Fantasy Westward Journey 3D , Xuan Yuan Sword : Dragon upon the Cloud and Ages of Isle.

, , , , and Improved efficiency in e-commerce business with operational restructuring, which included revamping warehouse logistics operations, product navigation and pricing.

[1] As used in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

"We are pleased to begin the year with a strong quarter. Our total net revenues grew robustly by 30% and our net income more than tripled year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Online game services revenues continued to grow steadily with the support of a diversified portfolio and impressive performances from all of our leading titles. In the spirit of Chinese New Year and Lantern Festival, we rolled out a number of updates that celebrated our traditional culture and resonated strongly with our game players. We also made further progress on international fronts, with Night Falls: Survival and Cyber Hunter making strong debuts in Japan. After a few years of hard work, the NetEase brand is now widely recognized in not only MMORPG, but also in a broad range of non-MMORPG categories, both in China and internationally.

"Our heightened emphasis on online games, e-commerce, advertising, online education and music allows us to sharpen our focus on areas where we see the most potential for sustainable, long-term growth. During the first quarter, we made a series of structural optimizations to hone these core growth segments. Thanks to the effective execution of our teams, we are already seeing early success with this strategy, which directly resulted in a considerable increase in our profits in the first quarter. We remain focused on improving efficiency and increasing our return on investment across these primary business lines, where we can continue to create additional value for our stakeholders and partners," Mr. Ding concluded.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB18,356.2 million (US$2,735.2 million), compared to RMB19,844.3 million and RMB14,173.0 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB11,850.2 million (US$1,765.7 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB11,019.6 million and RMB8,761.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. Mobile games accounted for approximately 72.1% of net revenues from online game services for the first quarter of 2019, compared to 69.7% and 71.8% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from e-commerce were RMB4,789.3 million (US$713.6 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB6,678.7 million and RMB3,732.5 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net revenues from advertising services were RMB438.6 million (US$65.3 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB760.5 million and RMB462.0 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The top performing advertising verticals in the first quarter of 2019 were real estate, automobile and internet services sectors.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1,278.1 million (US$190.4 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,385.5 million and RMB1,217.3 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Gross Profit/ (Loss)

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was RMB8,091.0 million (US$1,205.6 million), compared to RMB7,657.5 million and RMB5,953.6 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased revenues from mobile games such as Night Falls: Survival and Invincible. The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased revenues from mobile games such as Night Falls: Survival, Knives Out and Identity V, as well as certain PC-client games such as Justice.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in e-commerce gross profit was primarily due to seasonality with larger-scale promotions and certain sales discounts in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in e-commerce gross profit was primarily due to the increased sales volume of Kaola and Yanxuan as well as improved procurement and operation processes.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in advertising services gross profit was primarily due to seasonality. The year-over-year decrease in advertising services gross profit was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution based on the evolving competitive macro-environment, and increased expenses related to staff and content purchases.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in innovative businesses and others gross loss was primarily due to seasonality with lower revenues generated from Cloud Music and NetEase CC, a live video streaming platform, as well as higher copyright costs. The year-over-year increase in innovative businesses and others gross loss was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution from certain online platform businesses, which have relatively higher gross margins, and partially offset by improving economies of scale of Cloud Music.

Gross Profit/ (Loss) Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the first quarter of 2019 was 63.7%, compared to 62.8% and 62.1% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in gross profit margin were mainly due to increased revenues while certain costs related to the Company's online game services were fixed.

Gross profit margin for e-commerce for the first quarter of 2019 was 10.2%, compared to 4.5% and 9.5% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to seasonality with larger-scale promotions and certain sales discounts in the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in e-commerce gross profit margin was primarily due to increased sales volume of Kaola and Yanxuan as well as improved procurement and operation processes.

Gross profit margin for advertising services for the first quarter of 2019 was 49.5%, compared to 66.3% and 59.0% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in advertising services gross profit margin was primarily due to seasonality. The year-over-year decrease in advertising services gross profit margin was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution based on the evolving competitive macro-environment, and increased expenses related to staff and content purchases.

Gross loss margin for innovative businesses and others for the first quarter of 2019 was 13.1%, compared to 5.2% and 9.9% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross loss margin was primarily due to seasonality with lower revenues generated from Cloud Music and NetEase CC, as well as higher copyright costs. The year-over-year increase in gross loss margin was primarily due to decreased revenue contribution from certain online platform businesses, which have relatively higher gross profit margins, and partially offset by improving economies of scale of Cloud Music.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB4,681.6 million (US$697.6 million), compared to RMB5,412.3 million and RMB4,746.6 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures related to online game services and e-commerce, as well as decreased shipping and handling costs, and partially offset by increased staff related costs. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures related to online game services, partially offset by increased staff related costs. Shipping and handling costs included in selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were RMB404.6 million (US$60.3 million), compared to RMB572.5 million and RMB325.8 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,269.0 million (US$189.1 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB919.7 million and RMB282.7 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 34.0%, compared to 34.0% and 26.0% for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Net Income After Tax

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 totaled RMB2,382.1 million (US$354.9 million), compared to RMB1,697.7 million and RMB751.9 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 totaled RMB3,017.0 million (US$449.5 million), compared to RMB2,359.6 million and RMB1,337.2 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company had a net foreign exchange loss of RMB45.4 million (US$6.8 million), compared to net foreign exchange losses of RMB27.1 million and RMB375.1 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively. The changes in foreign exchange losses were mainly due to unrealized exchange gains and losses arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and short-term loan balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated over the periods, as well as certain foreign currency transactions.

NetEase reported basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$2.77 and US$2.75, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$1.98 and US$1.96, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$0.85 each for the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were US$3.51 and US$3.48, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$2.75 and US$2.73, respectively, for the preceding quarter, and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of US$1.52 and US$1.51, respectively, for the first quarter of 2018.



Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.69 per ADS for the first quarter of 2019, which is expected to be paid on June 7, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2019.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.48 per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2018 on March 15, 2019.

Under the Company's quarterly dividend policy announced on May 13, 2014, quarterly dividends will be set at an amount equivalent to approximately 25% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of March 31, 2019, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB51,853.1 million (US$7,726.4 million), compared to RMB50,064.3 million as of December 31, 2018. Cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB3,386.6 million (US$504.6 million) for the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB5,935.4 million and RMB1,905.0 million for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2018, respectively.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 15, 2017, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 16, 2017. On June 11, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors approved an amendment to expand the authorized repurchase amount to US$2.0 billion. As of November 15, 2018, the last day of such program, the Company had repurchased approximately 4.6 million ADSs for approximately US$1,178.5 million under this program.

On November 14, 2018, the Company also announced that its board of directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on November 16, 2018. As of March 31, 2019, no ADSs had been repurchased under this program.

Under the terms of the current approved program, NetEase may repurchase its issued and outstanding ADSs in open-market transactions on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-18 requirements. It is also expected that such repurchases will be effected pursuant to a plan in conformity with SEC Rule 10b5-1. The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by NetEase's management team. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.7112 on March 29, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 29, 2019, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Change in Segment Reporting

Effective as of December 31, 2018, the Company renamed its "e-mail and others" segment to "innovative businesses and others" to better articulate the businesses included in this segment, there's no change to the business mix included in this segment. The Company now reports four reporting segments: online game services, e-commerce, advertising services and innovative businesses and others, and retrospectively revised prior period segment information to conform to current period presentation.

Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncement

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02 "Leases" as amended, which generally requires lessees to recognize operating and financing lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets on the balance sheet and to provide enhanced disclosures surrounding the amount, timing and uncertainty of cash flows arising from leasing arrangements. The Company adopted the new standard effective January 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. The Company recognized approximately RMB861.5 million as total right-of-use assets as well as total lease liabilities for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of January 1, 2019. The Company recognized RMB747.4 million and RMB763.2 million as total right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities, respectively, for the operating leases on its consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2019. Right-of-use assets are included in other long-term assets, and lease liabilities are included in accrual liabilities and other payables and other long-term payables respectively based on payment terms on the consolidated balance sheet. Other than the foregoing, the Company does not expect the new standard to have a material impact on the net assets of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China. Dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, e-commerce businesses and advertising services, as well as a variety of other innovative businesses. In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its leading position in that market, which could occur if, for example, its new online games or expansion packs and other improvements to its existing games do not become as popular as management anticipates; the ability of NetEase to successfully expand its mobile internet offerings; the ability of NetEase to effectively market its games and other services and achieve a positive return on its marketing expenditures; the risk that NetEase's affiliates will not be able to continue operating Minecraft or other games licensed by it for a period of time or permanently due to possible governmental actions or the risk that such games will not be popular with game players in China; the risk that changes in Chinese government regulation of the online game market and the market for NetEase's e-commerce businesses may limit future growth of NetEase's revenues or cause revenues to decline; competition in the online advertising business and the risk that investments by NetEase in its content and services may not increase the appeal of the NetEase websites among internet users or result in increased advertising revenues; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services, including its ability to maintain and enhance the popularity of its online game, e-commerce and other innovative businesses; the risk that NetEase will not be able to control its expenses in future periods; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; governmental uncertainties (including possible changes in the effective tax rates applicable to NetEase and its subsidiaries and affiliates and the ability of NetEase to receive and maintain approvals of the preferential tax treatments); the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results; and other risks outlined in NetEase's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (RMB and USD in thousands)





December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

5,389,198

4,132,058

615,696 Time deposits

32,900,287

33,252,706

4,954,808 Restricted cash

4,817,340

5,113,030

761,865 Accounts receivable, net

4,288,500

5,070,886

755,586 Inventories,net

5,017,823

4,277,632

637,387 Prepayments and other current assets

4,627,797

5,382,188

801,970 Short-term investments

11,674,775

14,418,356

2,148,402 Total current assets

68,715,720

71,646,856

10,675,714













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

5,378,560

5,432,244

809,430 Land use right, net

3,502,569

3,549,448

528,884 Deferred tax assets

1,064,295

967,499

144,162 Time deposits

100,000

50,000

7,450 Other long-term assets

8,206,784

9,793,274

1,459,243 Total non-current assets

18,252,208

19,792,465

2,949,169 Total assets

86,967,928

91,439,321

13,624,883













Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and

Shareholders' Equity

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

2,384,818

2,949,296

439,459 Salary and welfare payables

2,991,897

2,436,531

363,054 Taxes payable

2,272,023

3,209,566

478,240 Short-term loans

13,658,554

14,134,554

2,106,114 Deferred revenue

7,953,255

8,349,947

1,244,181 Accrued liabilities and other payables

5,848,463

5,149,503

767,300 Total current liabilities

35,109,010

36,229,397

5,398,348













Long-term payable:











Deferred tax liabilities

393,681

600,433

89,467 Other long-term payable

53,656

503,178

74,976 Total liabilities

35,556,347

37,333,008

5,562,791













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

5,385,736

5,526,052

823,407













Total NetEase, Inc.'s equity

45,231,636

47,768,218

7,117,687 Noncontrolling interests

794,209

812,043

120,998 Total shareholders' equity

46,025,845

48,580,261

7,238,685













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and

shareholders' equity

86,967,928

91,439,321

13,624,883













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.













NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

















Net revenues

14,172,990

19,844,275

18,356,157

2,735,152

















Cost of revenues

(8,219,412)

(12,186,817)

(10,265,194)

(1,529,562)

















Gross profit

5,953,578

7,657,458

8,090,963

1,205,590

















Selling and marketing expenses

(2,490,868)

(2,405,349)

(1,695,392)

(252,621) General and administrative expenses

(796,820)

(851,573)

(820,120)

(122,202) Research and development expenses

(1,458,947)

(2,155,409)

(2,166,123)

(322,762) Total operating expenses

(4,746,635)

(5,412,331)

(4,681,635)

(697,585)

















Operating profit

1,206,943

2,245,127

3,409,328

508,005

















Other income:















Investment income, net

80,771

46,484

155,795

23,214 Interest income, net

165,459

167,296

173,600

25,867 Exchange losses, net

(375,094)

(27,103)

(45,394)

(6,764) Other, net

9,416

276,568

38,904

5,797

















Income before tax

1,087,495

2,708,372

3,732,233

556,119 Income tax

(282,687)

(919,674)

(1,268,959)

(189,081)

















Net income after tax

804,808

1,788,698

2,463,274

367,038 Accretion and deemed dividends in connection with

repurchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(49,710)

(54,604)

(68,783)

(10,249) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,199)

(36,395)

(12,373)

(1,844) Net income attributable to

the Company's shareholders

751,899

1,697,699

2,382,118

354,945



































Basic earnings per share

0.23

0.53

0.74

0.11 Basic earnings per ADS

5.73

13.27

18.57

2.77 Diluted earnings per share

0.23

0.53

0.74

0.11 Diluted earnings per ADS

5.68

13.18

18.43

2.75

















Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding, basic

3,281,948

3,199,277

3,206,194

3,206,194 Weighted average number of

ADS outstanding, basic

131,278

127,971

128,248

128,248 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares outstanding, diluted

3,308,240

3,220,724

3,231,321

3,231,321 Weighted average number of

ADS outstanding, diluted

132,330

128,829

129,253

129,253

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.













NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (RMB and USD in thousands)





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

804,808

1,788,698

2,463,274

367,038 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

366,436

676,020

587,342

87,517 Fair value changes and impairment losses of short-term investments,

investments in associated companies, other long-term investments

and other financial instruments

(47,931)

(88,012)

(158,461)

(23,611) Share-based compensation cost

585,655

662,280

635,198

94,648 Allowance for/ (reversal of) provision for doubtful debts

55,544

(2,090)

(18,319)

(2,730) (Gains)/ losses on disposal of property, equipment and software

(1,261)

(640)

2,738

408 Unrealized exchange losses

394,651

1,675

46,028

6,858 Gains on disposal of long-term investments, business and

subsidiaries

(37,382)

(175,957)

(11,978)

(1,785) Deferred income taxes

26,826

(133,369)

303,547

45,230 Net equity share of losses from associated companies

10,960

17,643

17,483

2,605 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(888,205)

283,044

(773,799)

(115,300) Inventories

353,869

1,273,230

740,191

110,292 Prepayments and other current assets

(838,855)

209,737

(867,742)

(129,298) Accounts payable

(22,254)

(188,464)

560,129

83,462 Salary and welfare payables

(230,401)

310,915

(555,379)

(82,754) Taxes payable

492,999

430,123

937,352

139,670 Deferred revenue

935,171

593,199

396,692

59,109 Accrued liabilities and other payables

(55,653)

277,410

(917,722)

(136,744) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,904,977

5,935,442

3,386,574

504,615

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, equipment and software

(670,133)

(412,766)

(422,648)

(62,977) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

2,975

973

3,820

569 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(401,295)

(635,495)

(851,560)

(126,886) Purchase of land use right

-

(31,759)

-

- Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

months or less

(1,372,886)

(2,619,634)

(40,255)

(5,998) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

(1,624,000)

(2,940,000)

(4,890,000)

(728,633) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over

three months

1,722,295

5,333,016

2,311,322

344,398 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(5,910,677)

(19,933,370)

(16,596,540)

(2,472,962) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

7,332,776

13,349,755

15,959,459

2,378,034 Investment in associated companies and other long-term investments

(115,383)

(393,801)

(392,016)

(58,412) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and business

-

-

208,682

31,095 Net change in other assets

(31,891)

50,860

(31,529)

(4,698) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,068,219)

(8,232,221)

(4,741,265)

(706,470)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

















NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (RMB and USD in thousands)





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

9,256

25,000

15,000

2,235 Payment of short-term bank loans with terms over three months

(9,505)

-

-

- Net proceeds in short-term loans with terms of three months or less

3,096,009

16,163

741,113

110,429 (Repurchase of)/ capital contribution from noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net

(455,000)

3,216,112

68,611

10,223 Repurchase of shares

(2,328,028)

(61,574)

-

- Dividends paid to shareholders

(315,511)

(399,374)

(413,589)

(61,627) Net cash (used)/ provided in financing activities

(2,779)

2,796,327

411,135

61,260

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents















and restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(35,862)

(14,517)

(17,894)

(2,666) Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash

798,117

485,031

(961,450)

(143,261) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,

beginning of the period

8,691,246

9,721,507

10,206,538

1,520,822 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

9,489,363

10,206,538

9,245,088

1,377,561

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for income tax, net

451,043

419,555

537,825

80,138 Cash paid for interest expense

39,736

98,528

108,664

16,191 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Fixed asset purchases financed by accounts payable and accrued liabilities

327,030

409,222

318,078

47,395





















































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

















NETEASE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION (RMB and USD in thousands, except percentages)



















Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:















Online game services

8,761,247

11,019,553

11,850,184

1,765,732 E-commerce

3,732,474

6,678,673

4,789,330

713,632 Advertising services

462,017

760,538

438,569

65,349 Innovative businesses and others

1,217,252

1,385,511

1,278,074

190,439 Total net revenues

14,172,990

19,844,275

18,356,157

2,735,152

















Cost of revenues:















Online game services

(3,316,189)

(4,094,688)

(4,299,345)

(640,622) E-commerce

(3,376,328)

(6,378,827)

(4,299,159)

(640,595) Advertising services

(189,543)

(256,014)

(221,268)

(32,970) Innovative businesses and others

(1,337,352)

(1,457,288)

(1,445,422)

(215,375) Total cost of revenues

(8,219,412)

(12,186,817)

(10,265,194)

(1,529,562)

















Gross profit/ (loss):















Online game services

5,445,058

6,924,865

7,550,839

1,125,110 E-commerce

356,146

299,846

490,171

73,037 Advertising services

272,474

504,524

217,301

32,379 Innovative businesses and others

(120,100)

(71,777)

(167,348)

(24,936) Total gross profit

5,953,578

7,657,458

8,090,963

1,205,590

















Gross profit/ (loss) margin:















Online game services

62.1%

62.8%

63.7%

63.7% E-commerce

9.5%

4.5%

10.2%

10.2% Advertising services

59.0%

66.3%

49.5%

49.5% Innovative businesses and others

(9.9%)

(5.2%)

(13.1%)

(13.1%)

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.









NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB6.7112 on the last trading day of March 2019 (March 29, 2019) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):





Quarter Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2018

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:















Cost of revenue

188,563

207,158

200,696

29,905 Operating expenses















- Selling and marketing expenses

28,725

31,819

28,852

4,299 - General and administrative expenses

199,128

201,404

203,725

30,356 - Research and development expenses

169,239

221,899

201,925

30,088

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.







