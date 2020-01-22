NetEase Selected for 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it has been named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing gender equality.

The 2020 Gender-Equality Index comprises 325 global companies with a combined market capitalization of US$12 trillion. Headquartered across more than 40 countries and regions, these companies span a variety of industries, including automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction and retail. Only three companies headquartered in Chinese mainland were included in the index.

"We are pleased to have been included in the GEI, which shows that our commitment and practices to promote employee welfare are being recognized globally," said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase.

"Equality and diversity are highly valued at NetEase. We respect and support every employee's needs for advancement at evolving stages of their lives and careers. We believe recognizing and honoring these human needs supports our sustainable growth and our mission to deliver more innovative and user-oriented products to the market," said Mr. Ding.

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality and the reference index measures gender equality across different pillars.

According to NetEase's standards and policies:

There is no difference in compensation and promotion between genders.

The Co mpany cares about and respects the rights and happiness of working parents.

Currently, a significant proportion of NetEase's management positions are held by women.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company based in China dedicated to providing premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China and has been expanding rapidly into other international markets such as Japan and North America in more recent years. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, music streaming and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

