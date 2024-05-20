NetEase Showcases Latest Game Advancements at 2024 Annual Product Launch Event

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced an exciting product lineup, content reveals and plans for over 40 game franchises and products at its annual product launch event on May 20.

The 120-minute online event showcased an array of NetEase's vibrant and diversified gaming offerings across genres and platforms. Some highlights from the event include:

Exciting new game plans and content updates, such as: Where Winds Meet (an open-world action-adventure RPG), NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Mobile (a melee-focused hero battle royale), Once Human (a supernatural open-world survival game), Ashfall (a cross-platform post-apocalyptic MMORPG) and Lost Light (an endless loot shooting game), for domestic audiences;





(an open-world action-adventure RPG), (a melee-focused hero battle royale), (a supernatural open-world survival game), (a cross-platform post-apocalyptic MMORPG) and (an endless loot shooting game), for domestic audiences; Dedicated layouts and plans to further extend the appeal of iconic titles, such as new expansion packs, crossovers, gameplay and upcoming events for games including Fantasy Westward Journey series, Westward Journey series, Justice series, Eggy Party , Racing Master and Identity V , among others; and





series, series, series, , and , among others; and Numerous reveals from games collaborated between NetEase and its global partners. For instance, the producer of Marvel Snap introduced behind-the-scenes stories of its inspirations and other anecdotes.

First introduced in 2015, NetEase's product launch event is an annual celebration and carnival for developers, players and NetEase partners. This year's presentations again demonstrate NetEase's unwavering commitment to offering players the best and most exhilarating gaming experiences possible.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

