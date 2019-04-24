NetEase to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 15

BEIJING, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2019 first quarter on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 9:00 a.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-929-477-0448, 10-15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 7691549#. The replay will be available through May 29, 2019.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China. Dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, e-commerce businesses and advertising services, as well as a variety of other innovative businesses. In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi

NetEase, Inc.

ir@service.netease.com

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Brandi Piacente

Investor Relations

brandi@corp.netease.com

Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

