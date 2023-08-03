NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 24

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2023 second quarter on Thursday, August 24, 2023, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 24, 2023 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 24, 2023). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10032534, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10032534. The replay will be available through August 31, 2023.

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

