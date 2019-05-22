NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fifth Annual Product Launch Event

GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, celebrated its diversified portfolio of PC and mobile games and announced partnerships and new products at its Fifth Annual Product Launch event (formerly known as the NetEase Annual "520 Game Enthusiasts' Day") on Monday, May 20, 2019. Showcasing strategic layouts and plans for over 50 products, NetEase Games demonstrated its commitment to being a global leader in online games.

"We go through a process of innovation and continuous improvement to maximize the value of our games and bring users around the world premium experiences with our games and rich entertainment content," said William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our company has transformed from its modest origin as a Chinese internet company. Today we are realizing our worldwide vision with an exciting pipeline of online games for a global audience."

Some highlights from the event include:

NetEase has established strategic collaborations with world-famous IP owners including Marvel Entertainment and The Pokémon Company, reinforcing its ability to produce thrilling new games on a global scale.

The Company plans to further expand and cultivate its legacy game franchises by introducing exciting new expansion packs, organizing tournaments for games, collaborating with other popular content owners and continuing its globalization efforts.

NetEase is further exploring the potential of its self-developed IP by trying out various IP-based pan-entertainment formats. NetEase announced four new Onmyoji spin-off games, including Onmyoji: The Card Game (previously known as Project SSR ) and Onmyoji: Yokai Koya (a simulation game), which were showcased at the event, as well as the Onmyoji -themed Cafe & Shop, which will open in July this year. Other existing entertainment products based on the Onmyoji IP include fan art, a musical production, a film, a cartoon series and various merchandise.

spin-off games, including (previously known as ) and (a simulation game), which were showcased at the event, as well as the -themed Cafe & Shop, which will open in July this year. Other existing entertainment products based on the IP include fan art, a musical production, a film, a cartoon series and various merchandise. NetEase announced a number of brand-new titles across a variety of genres for both Chinese and overseas markets including: Unknown Future (a collectible card game), Champion of the Fields (a sports game), Super Mecha Champions (a shooting game), The Bloody Tales 2 (a massively multiplayer online game), Ghost World Chronicles (a role-playing game), Rover Rage (an adventure game), and Masterwork Apocalypse (a role-playing game).

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, and partners with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. NetEase also operates Kaola and Yanxuan, two e-commerce platforms that cater to the rising middle-class consumer market in China. In addition, NetEase offers advertising, e-mail and other innovative services including music and online education. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbour" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market in China or elsewhere will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in such markets, which could occur if, for example, its new online games or expansion packs and other improvements to its existing games do not become as popular as management anticipates; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; NetEase's ability to maintain its strategic collaborations with IP owners and effectively implement such collaborations; and other risks outlined in NetEase's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.

Media Contact

Margaret Shi

NetEase, Inc.

ir@service.netease.com

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

Brandi Piacente

Investor Relations

brandi@corp.netease.com

Tel: (+1) 212-481-2050

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

Related Links

http://corp.netease.com

