Unmatched scalability and performance with a highly optimized data plane and proprietary packet processing techniques

Horizontal scaling and hybrid data plane support on white box switches to scale up to terabit speeds

Up to 2x-4x lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

netElastic Launches Industry's Most Scalable NFV Software

While many carriers are beginning to adopt NFV, a key question is whether NFV networks can scale to meet rapidly increasing network bandwidth demands using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware.

To address this challenge, netElastic has developed NFV software from the ground up to provide carrier-grade scalability. Using network disaggregation and horizontal scaling, netElastic gives carriers the ability to quickly scale control planes and data planes independently. With this massively scalable architecture, carriers can handle network traffic in the terabits. Carriers can also start small and move quickly for increased agility.

"Carriers are increasingly adopting NFV due to its many benefits, but they're also facing challenges in realizing the benefits of NFV," said David Williams, netElastic's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Based on input from carriers throughout the world, netElastic's NFV products were built specifically to meet the needs of carriers and include market-leading scalability and performance, massive multi-tenancy, core network integration, and always-on high availability clusters."

"Our initial lab trials with netElastic have been impressive. We look forward to evaluating their solutions further," said Bill Walker, Director of Network Architecture and Innovation, CenturyLink Inc.

netElastic's NFV products include:

SD-WAN/vCPE – specifically built for carriers to provide faster time-to-market, market leading scalability and performance, and significantly lower costs. The end result is increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction and retention.

vBNG - delivers market-leading performance and scalability with advanced subscriber management. vBNG incorporates the capabilities and features of a traditional BNG solution along with the next-generation flexibility and cost benefits of an innovative virtualized solution.

vRouter - netElastic vRouter's scalability, high-performance, and easy implementation make it an ideal choice to replace or augment hardware-based CE and CPE routers, core MPLS P routers, and Internet peering routers. By providing carrier-class performance and significant cost benefits, vRouter is helping to change the economics of networking.

vPE - is the industry's first virtual MPLS Provider Edge router (vPE) at scale. vPE enables carriers to extend their MPLS capabilities using commercial x86 hardware that can easily and cost-effectively scale.

About netElastic

netElastic is an innovative software company providing end-to-end solutions for network function virtualization and carrier infrastructure. Built on our extensive experience in software-defined networking and our proprietary data-plane technology, netElastic delivers carrier NFV solutions optimized for network scalability, performance, high availability, security, and operator efficiency. To learn more, visit www.netelastic.com

