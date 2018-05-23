netElastic Named a Finalist for NFV Product Innovation Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- netElastic, a leading innovator of NFV software for carriers, announced it has been recognized as a finalist in two NFV industry awards for NFV product innovation. By developing NFV software for carriers with market-leading scalability and performance at lower price points, netElastic is helping to change the economics of networking.

NetElastic was recognized in the following:

Carriers are being challenged to meet rapidly increasing bandwidth demand at lower costs, and netElastic NFV software products have been purpose-built for carriers with a massively scalable network architecture with decoupled control and data planes that can be scaled independently based on network and end-user demand. With this massively scalable architecture, carriers can handle network traffic in the terabits. Carriers can also start small and move quickly for increased agility.

"This recognition is a result of the considerable time we spent listening to carriers worldwide, and the NFV software we've developed based on carrier input," said Weixiao Liu, CEO of netElastic. "With network costs growing faster than carrier revenue due to legacy hardware-based solutions, netElastic is dedicated to developing innovative NFV software for carriers that lowers costs, provides greater scalability and service agility, and faster times to market."

netElastic's software-based approach and industry-leading scalability helps carriers save up to 70% in costs compared to hardware-based solutions.

To be named a finalist for Light Reading's Most Innovative Product Strategy award, Light Reading chose vendors "that have devised the most innovative network functions virtualization (NFV) product strategy during the past year."

For more information on netElastic's award-winning NFV software solutions, please visit www.netelastic.com

About netElastic

netElastic is an innovative software company providing end-to-end solutions for network function virtualization and carrier infrastructure. Built on our extensive experience in software-defined networking and our proprietary data-plane technology, netElastic delivers carrier NFV solutions optimized for network scalability, performance, security, and operator efficiency. To learn more, visit www.netelastic.com

