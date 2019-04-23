netElastic Unveils Enterprise Branch Router to Address New Requirements of Branch Networking

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- netElastic, an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions, today announced its new EBR-1000A Enterprise Branch Router with integrated application visibility and SD-WAN to improve application performance, simplify the branch network, and lower total cost of ownership.

With the mass adoption of cloud applications, branch locations need more and more bandwidth. And it's imperative that mission-critical business applications be identified and prioritized over less important traffic. Unfortunately, many current branch routers lack the throughput, advance routing capability, and application-awareness required for today's enterprise branch networks.

To address these challenges and usher in a new generation of branch routers, netElastic EBR-1000A is a plug and play solution with extensive application visibility that prioritizes critical applications based on the needs of the business. EBR-1000A comes embedded with SD-WAN features to monitor all available WAN connections for path performance, capacity, loss, jitter, and latency, and SD-WAN enables enterprises to use any combination of transport services to lower WAN costs.

"Today's branch networking architectures were created before the rise of cloud applications, so they lack the necessary throughput while also being complex and expensive to maintain," said Weixiao Liu, netElastic CEO. "To overcome these challenges, netElastic's easy-to-use EBR-1000 Series Routers combine high-performance with advance routing, application-aware networking, and SD-WAN. The result is fast and secure branch connectivity, greater application performance and control, and less network infrastructure and costs."

netElastic EBR-1000 Series Router Highlights:

Dual WAN Router – Provides highly secure, redundant network connectivity to keep branch locations up and running.

– Provides highly secure, redundant network connectivity to keep branch locations up and running. High Performance – Delivers up to 2 Gbps throughput.

– Delivers up to 2 Gbps throughput. Application Visibility – Automatically detects 1,000+ applications.

– Automatically detects 1,000+ applications. Application Performance – Quality of Service (QoS) policies to give applications a pre-determined, desired performance level.

– Quality of Service (QoS) policies to give applications a pre-determined, desired performance level. SD-WAN Capabilities – Dynamically route applications based on business policy and WAN performance.

– Dynamically route applications based on business policy and WAN performance. Easy to Deploy and Manage – Zero-touch provisioning enables new branch locations to be added to the network in minutes.

– Zero-touch provisioning enables new branch locations to be added to the network in minutes. Lower Total Cost of Ownership – No annual or monthly SD-WAN service fees, and minimal IT resources required.

