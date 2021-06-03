NetElixir Advises SMBs on How to Drive Innovation in a Post-Pandemic Era

PRINCETON, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As third-party cookies sunset, competition is peaking within the walled gardens of major channels like Facebook and Google, and small-to-medium (SMB) sized businesses are feeling the biggest crunch on resources. To help SMBs face and conquer challenges head on, digital marketing agency NetElixir , plans to release key insights and predicted forecasts for SMBs in an upcoming webinar on June 10th.

The webinar will include guest discussions from Natalie Zmuda from Think With Google, David Bell from Idea Farm Ventures, and Alex Cone from IAB, to name a few. The virtual event will offer substantial advice and resources to SMBs in an effort to help them drive innovation as retailers and brands approach 2H planning and begin to set their sites on the post-pandemic era.

"The shift to first-party cookies offers a unique opportunity for SMBs to build stronger customer relationships," says Udayan Bose, CEO and founder of NetElixir. "SMBs are starting to engage in permission marketing whereby they earn the right to market from their engaged customers. Permission marketing is a hotbed for innovation, and just one point of discussion we will explore during Thursday's event to demonstrate how SMS can strive to build a community of followers who believe in their brand purpose and help them propagate their stories."

Additional topics of discussion during the webinar event include:

Why SMBs will have to shift from calculating the Return on Marketing Investment based on just the first conversion (or, sale) to Lifetime Value Driven calculations;

How SMBs can maximize limited marketing team resources;

What evolving privacy trends mean for SMB marketers;

Key challenges businesses will face as the third-party cookies depreciate;

The missing link between first-party conversations and SMBS

NetElixir relied on its proprietary customer insights technology, LXRInsights, to collect real-time data predictions. "Every disruptive change brings with it an enormous opportunity to re-think the way forward. Digital Marketers that are nimble, have the growth mindset, and that have a stronger partner ecosystem to support them can catapult to a different orbit of growth. Now is the time to come together as an industry, embrace this once in a lifetime opportunity with both hands and get into purposeful action mode," concludes Bose. Register here to attend the webinar.

ABOUT NETELIXIR

NetElixir is a digital marketing agency with over 15 years of experience working with top brands and helping them to succeed online. Its analytical team drives exceptional results and uncovers actionable customer insights through a combination of proprietary paid search optimization technology, strategic growth models, and expert campaign management services. Their LXRMarketplace hub provides small businesses and solo entrepreneurs free or low-cost search engine marketing tools. NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in London and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com .

