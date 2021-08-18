Netenrich and EMA Present Security Webinar: "Risky Business: How Secure Are You?

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich , a Resolution Intelligence® company, today announced an upcoming CISO webinar entitled: "Risky Business: How Secure Are You? Shift to a Risk-based Approach for Modern Security Operations," set for Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST.

Chris Steffen , Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), leads an informative discussion with Chris Morales, CISO and Head of Security Strategy at Netenrich.

CISOs and security practitioners are invited to attend and will be able to learn new risk-based approaches to modernizing security operations.

This webinar will cover:

How organizations can understand which of their most critical business resources are at risk

How enterprises are shifting towards proactive, continuous and predictive security operations

How to resolve the daily challenges that CISOs and security practitioners face by taking a risk posture management approach

How to implement a resilient digital operations program tied to business outcomes and continuous availability

WHAT: Live video webinar

Webinar videos will be available on demand post event

WHEN: Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1 pm EST (10 am PST)

HOW: Registration is available here

WHO: Chris Steffen , Research Director at EMA

Twitter: @CloudSecChris, LinkedIn profile

Chris Morales , CISO and Head of Security Strategy at Netenrich

Twitter: @MoralesATX, LinkedIn profile

