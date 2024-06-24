Netenrich CEO Raju Chekuri to Deliver Keynote Address at C-Vision International CIO & CISO Think Tank on June 27, 2024

Attendees will learn how to take a proactive, data-driven approach to strengthening their organizations' cybersecurity posture and driving operational efficiencies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading operations and analytics company, today announced that Raju Chekuri, the company's Chairman, President, and CEO, will deliver the keynote address at the C-Vision International CIO & CISO Think Tank event on June 27, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

Chekuri's keynote session, "Cybersecurity Resiliency Through Data-Driven Operations," will cover:

How to improve cybersecurity by ingesting data at scale to eliminate blind spots while leveraging analytics and machine learning to identify potential threats.

The importance of data-driven decision-making in cybersecurity.

Best practices for integrating security operations with advanced analytics.

Real-world examples of how data insights can proactively identify and mitigate threats.

How can cybersecurity teams use Adaptive MDR to shift from reactive to proactive efforts and prevent incidents before they occur?

Strategies for fostering a culture of continuous improvement and resilience in security operations.

"C-Vision brings together business leaders and visionaries, and the CIO & CISO Think Tank is focused on fostering collaboration amongst security, technology, and operations executives," said Chekuri. "I am honored to present the keynote address at this important conference and lead a discussion with my peers about leveraging data to drive meaningful and tangible security outcomes."

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 9:40 a.m. – 10:05 a.m. CT

Location: C-Vision International CIO & CISO Think Tank, Chicago, Illinois

Session Title: Keynote "Cybersecurity Resiliency Through Data-Driven Operations"

Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable insights from Chekuri's keynote address. Register for the event now. To learn how Netenrich can help your organization achieve data-driven autonomic security operations, visit https://netenrich.com/solutions.

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations with a proactive, shift-left approach. Our Adaptive MDR solution, powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ technology, leverages artificial intelligence and big data to deliver customized experiences and data-driven results for every client. With a focus on agility and innovation, our solution evolves with your changing needs and brings you a step closer to achieving autonomic operations. As a trusted and pure play Google partner specializing in Google SecOps, we've transformed hundreds of customers across various sectors, including technology ISVs, healthcare, finance, and technology. From our global hubs, we provide 24/7 proactive uninterrupted operations, peak performance, and peace of mind.

SOURCE Netenrich