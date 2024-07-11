Netenrich Announces Formation of Its Security Advisory Council

Collaboration with top cybersecurity experts underscores Netenrich's commitment to continuously innovate and deliver superior security solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading operations and analytics company, today announced the launch of its Security Advisory Council. Comprised of renowned cybersecurity experts and industry veterans, each with a proven track record of success, the council will play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance and insights. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping Netenrich address evolving security challenges and continue to deliver tailored, high-quality security solutions and services to meet customers' dynamic needs.

As cyber threats escalate in sophistication and volume, organizations require adaptive security solutions capable of autonomously defending their critical assets. The Security Advisory Council is a testament to Netenrich's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation, leveraging the collective expertise of the industry's brightest minds to fortify its AI-powered security operations platform.

"Our Security Advisory Council represents a milestone in Netenrich's journey to autonomic security operations," said Raju Chekuri, CEO of Netenrich. "By integrating the visionary perspectives of these industry leaders, we aim to enhance the efficacy and efficiency of our adaptive, data-driven security solutions. Cybersecurity is arguably the single biggest risk that can disrupt an enterprise's productivity and bring it to its knees. Our council's unparalleled expertise will drive our mission to deliver automated, adaptive security capabilities that systematically manage cyber risk, addressing a critical need for enterprises. At Netenrich, secure operations are our utmost priority, and we're deeply committed to fortifying our customers' defenses."

Below are the founding members of Netenrich's Security Advisory Council:

Judy Hatchett, VP of Information Security and CISO, Surescripts

Ramy Houssaini, Chief Cyber and Technology Risk Officer and Senior Digital Trust Executive in the Financial Services industry

Tony Cole, Managing Director and CEO, ColeSec LLC
Michael S. Oberlaender, CSO, CISO, Book Author & Publisher

Paul Innella, CEO, Tetrad Digital Integrity (TDI)
Todd Inskeep, Founder & Executive Cybersecurity Advisor, Incovate Solutions

The council's extensive and varied experience will be key to navigating the next phase of the security industry's evolution. The traditional security operations center (SOC) is at a critical juncture. The familiar image of analysts constantly reacting to a relentless stream of alerts is outdated and ineffective. It's time for organizations to change how they secure business operations. Netenrich Adaptive MDRTM is leading this transformation effort. Powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ and seamlessly integrated with the Google Security Operations (formerly Google Chronicle Security Operations), which comprises Google SIEM & SOAR, Google Threat Intelligence, and Mandiant Cybersecurity Services, Adaptive MDR promises proactive, adaptive, comprehensive, and customized protection, marking a significant shift in security operations management.

"Netenrich's innovative, data-driven MDR solution is transforming how businesses approach security, shifting from reactive to proactive models," said Kevin Surace, chairman and CTO of Appvance.ai and chair of Token. "AI has the potential to revolutionize security operations, and Netenrich is at the forefront of this evolution. I am excited to collaborate with Netenrich to help organizations harness the power of AI, driving innovation and achieving unprecedented levels of security and efficiency."

"Establishing an agile, responsive, and resilient security posture is paramount," said Tony Cole, managing director and CEO, ColeSec LLC. "Netenrich's Adaptive MDR empowers organizations to transition from firefighting mode to proactive, intelligent security postures. Their data-driven orchestration of threat detection, response, and remediation is unparalleled, enabling us to achieve true autonomic security operations in a quick fashion."

"As the security landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, with threats becoming more sophisticated and frequent, security programs must advance accordingly," said Ramy Houssaini, a senior Digital Trust executive in the financial services industry. "The collective expertise of security innovators and leaders is essential to enhancing global security capabilities and evolving security operations. I commend Netenrich for establishing this council and am eager to collaborate with its esteemed members to drive improved security outcomes for organizations worldwide and deliver autonomous Security operations at scale."

To learn more about Netenrich's collaborative approach to security and the role of our Customer Advisory Board and its current members, please visit https://netenrich.com/about-netenrich. For more information on how Netenrich can help your organization achieve data-driven autonomic security operations, visit https://netenrich.com/solutions.

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations with a proactive, shift-left approach. Our Adaptive MDR solution, powered by Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ technology, leverages artificial intelligence and big data to deliver customized experiences and data-driven results for every client. With a focus on agility and innovation, our solution evolves with your changing needs and brings you a step closer to achieving autonomic operations. As a trusted and pure-play Google partner specializing in Google SecOps, we've transformed hundreds of customers across various sectors, including technology ISVs, healthcare, finance, and technology. From our global hubs, we provide 24/7 proactive uninterrupted operations, peak performance, and peace of mind.

