Netenrich and GuidePoint Security Partner to Accelerate Autonomous Security Operations with Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leader in security analytics and operations, today announced a strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security , a leading cybersecurity solution provider. This partnership will help enterprises advance the industry's shift towards Autonomous Security Operations by combining Netenrich's expertise in AI-driven security operations with GuidePoint's trusted advisory services, all built on the power of Google Security Operations, recently recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM.

For over six years, Netenrich has worked closely with Google Cloud to deliver operationalized intelligence, AI-driven automation, and engineering-led security outcomes. The partnership with GuidePoint Security marks a major milestone in expanding access to these capabilities across enterprises seeking measurable improvements in security efficacy, coverage, and resilience.

"The shift to autonomous security operations is a critical evolution for the modern enterprise, and we are committed to helping organizations navigate this change through our partner ecosystem," said Raju Chekuri, CEO of Netenrich. "Our strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security perfectly exemplifies this commitment. Together, we empower organizations to enhance their security operations and augment their existing teams, achieving new levels of resilience powered by Google Security Operations."

Through this partnership, GuidePoint Security clients gain access to Netenrich's engineering-led autonomous security operations services. This powerful combination brings together GuidePoint Security's trusted advisory role with Netenrich's proven expertise in delivering unified, intelligent security operations, powered by agentic AI capabilities on the Google Security Operations platform. This allows human experts to focus on discovering novel adversaries rather than managing known threats.

"Our clients trust us to navigate the complex security market and identify partners that deliver real, measurable value," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships, GuidePoint Security. "This partnership with Netenrich helps us address the complex security challenges our clients face. Together, we can help customers strengthen their security posture, reduce risk, and achieve better business outcomes."

"Netenrich has been a trusted Google Cloud partner for more than six years," said Wunan Li, Director, Head of Global Security Ecosystem and Business Development at Google. "Their ongoing commitment to Google Security Operations and focus on measurable outcomes make them a critical ISV partner in our ecosystem. We're excited to see this new partnership expand access to autonomous, AI-driven security operations."

To lead and accelerate this partner-led growth, Netenrich has appointed Laura Ellen as Vice President of Channel and Alliances and Park Ticer as Director of Business Development. Both leaders will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, generating new business with SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise customers, and driving the company's partner-first approach.

"Laura and Park are joining at a pivotal moment, and their primary mission is to scale our partner-first motion with world-class organizations like GuidePoint Security," said Ryan Wiese, Chief Revenue Officer, to whom both will report. "This strategic partnership, combined with our deep alignment with Google Security Operations, accelerates our ability to deliver measurable security outcomes to customers worldwide. Laura's and Park's leadership will be instrumental in building on this success."

To learn more about Netenrich's Autonomous Security Operations, visit https://netenrich.com/ .

About Netenrich

Netenrich is redefining security operations with a proactive, shift-left approach. Netenrich helps enterprises evolve toward Autonomous Security Operations, enabling continuous, intelligent, and measurable defense. As a trusted and pure-play Google partner specializing in Google Security Operations, Netenrich has transformed hundreds of customers across industries, including technology ISVs, healthcare, finance, and digital-first organizations. From its global hubs, Netenrich delivers 24/7 proactive operations, performance, and peace of mind.

SOURCE Netenrich