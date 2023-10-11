Netenrich Features Resolution Intelligence Cloud at the 2023 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™

Netenrich

11 Oct, 2023, 11:10 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a secure analytics operations company, today announced its participation at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2023, taking place October 16-19 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. The company invites security and IT professionals to visit Netenrich at booth #630 to learn how Resolution Intelligence® Cloud delivers an adaptive operations approach aligned to business risk.

As digital and cloud transformation accelerates, organizations struggle to keep up with the heavy IT and security demands. The expansion of users, data, and applications beyond traditional protected infrastructures is out of control. Ops teams are overwhelmed with too much data, but also lack the necessary visibility to understand which high-value resources and assets are at most risk. Moreover, they are overloaded with the toil of managing the daily "reactive" detection, investigation, and response tasks.

For enterprises and digital-native businesses looking to transform their operations, Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a clear choice. Unlike legacy SOC architectures and security tools that fail to scale and handle massive data, the Netenrich platform disrupts current architectures with a built-from-the-ground-up platform centered around data analytics, automation, and engineering-led operations.

Visit Netenrich at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2023 to see how you can transform your operations with a modern risk-management and detection-engineering approach to maximize efficiency at petabyte scale and speed.

When:  October 16-19, 2023
Where: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida
             Netenrich Booth #630
How:    Contact Netenrich to schedule a demo and meeting

About Netenrich

Netenrich makes data the solution, not the problem. With Resolution Intelligence® Cloud, our secure analytics operations platform, we turn complex big data into actionable intelligence so enterprises can expose and manage security risk to reduce business impact. The platform leverages a cybersecurity mesh architecture (CSMA) to converge security and digital operations. Its data engineering, multitenant, and automation (AI, ML) capabilities improve current security systems, for more accurate threat management and response. More than 3,000 global customers rely on Netenrich to increase operations efficacy while scaling to meet the needs of the business.

