Netevia Enriches Leadership Team with New High-Profile Executives

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tot Payments, LLC ("Netevia"), a leading financial technology company transforming the way businesses can accept payments and manage their funds, today proudly announces the appointment of two new executives to its Leadership Team. This strategic reinforcement aims to enhance Netevia's customer-centric philosophy and solidify its trajectory toward innovation, market leadership, and material differentiation in the Payments space resulting in sustainable, profitable revenue growth.

"I'm thrilled to announce these significant additions to our leadership team whose unique insights will accelerate our strategic growth plans." states CEO Vlad Sadovskiy.

Benoit Boisset joins Netevia as Chief Operating Officer, bringing 14 years of FinTech experience, having ascended the ranks of a prominent global online payment company. As COO for the last seven years, Boisset refined his expertise in managing scalable operations across various business sectors and financial technologies, including Issuing, Acquiring, Alternative Payment methods, and other integrated payment platforms. As Netevia's new COO, Benoit will help to scale the company's growth and global operations, including partners relationship, marketing, customer success, support, and business development. He will report directly to Netevia's CEO, Vlad Sadovskiy.

Boisset's proven experience in the Fintech industry, and global operation, will be instrumental in fortifying Netevia and its extensive small and medium-sized business clientele.

Drew Freeman, joining as Chief Strategy Officer, brings a proven Senior Management track record in Payments, Banking, and Fintech spanning decades at the top Card Processors, the top Acquiring Bank, as an ISO entrepreneur, and as a Payments Consultant to the Investment, ISO, and Disruptor Communities. Freeman has served on numerous Payment Industry Boards and actively mentors and volunteers time with the Electronic Transaction Association, having served as Featured Speaker, Emcee, Panelist, ETA Committee Member, Vice Chair, and Chair. Freeman will bring a hands-on approach to his strategic role, helping to enhance customer engagement, retention, and profitability while vetting new opportunities for Netevia. Freeman brings the drive for leveraging embedded payments, innovative banking services, and empowering distribution channels to achieve double-digit revenue growth.

"I'm delighted to welcome Benoit and Drew to our Leadership Team," said Sadovskiy, who states, "At Netevia, we are focused on sustained profitable growth and delivering long-term value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders. By adding proven senior-level talent with considerable experience and broad knowledge of evolving Fintech opportunities, we aim to serve our clients better, add diversified revenue growth, and improve operational efficiency. With innovative and disciplined leadership, we are confident our new additions will help us achieve our strategic vision."

