NetExperience & Actiontec Electronics Partner to Deploy Vital OpenWiFi Services to Non-Profit Community Support Center

Enterprise Grade Wi-Fi Solution based on Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi Enables Northern California- Based Morrissey Compton to Dramatically Improve Diagnostic and Support Services to the Community

OTTAWA, ON and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetExperience, creator of the first end-to-end WLAN software and service compatible with OpenWiFi, and Actiontec Electronics, a leading innovator in wired and wireless access solutions for over 30 years, have partnered to deploy TIP OpenWiFi to benefit the clients of Morrissey Compton, a non-profit community-based resource designed to address the broad needs of children, adolescents, and adults with learning challenges, attention disorders, and emotional difficulties.

Palo Alto, California-based Morrissey Compton aims to empower individuals with learning and social-emotional challenges by providing diagnostic, therapy, and support services to help navigate their educational and mental health journey and fulfill their career goals. A fundamental part of its services is the provision of in-person and remote telehealth services which require reliable, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi for their health professionals, community members and volunteers. To facilitate this, NetExperience contributed its cloud platform management and controller for OpenWiFi while Actiontec provided the Wi-Fi 6 access points.

"Morrissey Compton is grateful for the invaluable assistance and support from NetExperience and Actiontec," said Dr. Brentar, Executive Director of Morrissey Compton. "Many of the services we offer require reliable and secure Wi-Fi, so the addition of these enterprise-grade products from NetExperience and Actiontec will provide a major improvement to the quality of services we can provide."

The advantages of utilizing an OpenWiFi solution for end customers like Morrissey Compton include sophisticated enterprise grade radio resource management, enabling high bandwidth and low latency by avoiding RF interference, combined with enterprise-grade security and management.

"Actiontec Electronics is pleased to support Morrissey Compton by providing our enterprise access points," said John McBrayne, Actiontec's Head of Product. We are honored to help them with their important mission."

"The combination of Actiontec and NetExperience is a proven Wi-Fi solution for many use cases across various industries, and we are pleased to add a non-profit, Morrissey Compton, as another example of the flexibility of OpenWiFi," said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience. "Morrissey Compton clearly conducts important work for the community and we are happy to provide our support for them in their mission."

About NetExperience

NetExperience, a Pavlov Media company is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi network. The NetExperience Cloud platform allows service providers to integrate WLAN controller and management capabilities into their back office. The platform is compatible with the three key components of the Telecom Infra Project Wi-Fi architecture: CloudSDK, certified open source Access Point software and compatible Access Point hardware.

About Actiontec

With more than 30 years of experience providing state of the art home connectivity devices, Actiontec is one of the largest suppliers in North America. Our products have been adopted by leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 Service Providers, who have always relied on our innovation and quality. Actiontec's state of the art portfolio of 2.5G/10G PON and its Wi-Fi 6E products have achieved strong market adoption. With the launch of the Wi-Fi 7 portfolio in 2023 and 2024, new customers are joining Actiontec's family of partners. Learn more at www.actiontec.com

