Netflix CFO to Participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Feb 25, 2026, 12:00 ET

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that its CFO Spence Neumann will participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net.   

About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

