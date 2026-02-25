Netflix CFO to Participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that its CFO Spence Neumann will participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net .

