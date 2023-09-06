Netflix CFO to Present at the BofA Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Netflix, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the BofA Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 8:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix website at http://ir.netflix.net.

About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with over 238 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

