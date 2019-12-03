Netflix Chief Content Officer to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced today that Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mr. Sarandos is scheduled to present at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix web site at http://netflixinvestor.com.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

