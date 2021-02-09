Netflix Co-Founder and First CEO Marc Randolph Launches New Podcast

Through engaging and insightful conversations, listeners will be a fly on the wall as Randolph mentors' guests in real time. In each episode, Randolph connects with early-stage entrepreneurs in such varied industries as technology, healthcare, fine art, and film. Interviewees include a daughter inspired by her mother's battle with cancer to create a user-friendly platform to book in-home healthcare visits, a superfan who created a content platform for sci-fi film buffs, and a photographer whose passion project turned into a digital marketplace for collectors of exotic and provocative art.

Listen in as Randolph uses his unique combination of analytical skills, tough love, and a dose of humor to unearth the blind spots that may be holding guests back. Each episode is an invaluable lesson for anyone aspiring to be a next-generation entrepreneur, teaching guests and listeners alike how to make their "impossible" vision a reality.

"Throughout my career, I have been told 'that will never work' more times than I could ever count," said Randolph. "When I came up with the idea for Netflix, even my wife told me it wouldn't work. I know I am not the only one who has believed in an idea when no one else has, so I create this podcast to talk about it. On That Will Never Work, I share the real stories and hard-earned lessons of entrepreneurial life – the ones that aren't taught in business school or discussed on SharkTank – so that others wouldn't fall into the same holes that I had, or worse, give up on their dreams."

Randolph is a seasoned entrepreneur and advisor, having founded a half-dozen successful startups and mentored scores of other early-stage entrepreneurs throughout his career. Since his retirement from Netflix in 2003, Marc has become a sought-after international speaker, sharing his wisdom with entrepreneurs around the world. Marc is the author of the internationally bestselling book, THAT WILL NEVER WORK, available now in hardcover and audio book.

The That Will Never Work podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information about Marc Randolph, his book, and his new podcast go to www.marcrandolph.com, or follow Marc on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Marc Randolph

Although best known as the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix , Marc Randolph's career as an entrepreneur spans more than four decades. He's founded or co-founded half a dozen other successful start-ups, including, most recently, Looker Data Sciences, which was sold to Google in 2019 for $2.6B. He is currently mentoring a handful of other early-stage companies, has advised hundreds of other entrepreneurs, is an active seed investor in startups all over the world, the author of the international bestselling memoir That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea, and the host of the new podcast, That Will Never Work, where he dispenses advice, encouragement and tough love to struggling entrepreneurs.

When not surfing, mountain biking or back-country skiing, Marc is a frequent speaker at industry events; works extensively with young entrepreneur programs; and sits on the boards of the environmental advocacy group 1% for the Planet, and the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).

