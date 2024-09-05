Netflix Greenlights 'Alpha Males' for Fourth Season, Highlighting Global Success

VP of Content Diego Avalos Announces European Adaptations as Spanish Comedy Series Conquers Global Top 10

MADRID, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, has announced the renewal of the hit Spanish comedy series Alpha Males (Machos Alfa) for a fourth season. The announcement follows the show's remarkable success and its upcoming adaptations in several European markets.

Diego Avalos , Vice President of Content for Spain, Portugal, and Nordics at Netflix, expressed his enthusiasm for the series' achievements and prospects. "Alpha Males is the true reflection of how good stories emerge," Avalos stated. "The first two seasons reached our global Top 10 during three weeks. I'm proud to see this comedy created by the Caballero brothers, which will be adapted in several countries and showcase the wonderful talent we have in Spain."

The series debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of the most hilarious and popular comedies of the year. Created by Alberto and Laura Caballero and produced by Contubernio Films, "Alpha Males" tells the story of four friends in their 40s who navigate a midlife crisis and struggle to adapt to evolving concepts of masculinity.

Highlighting the show's international appeal, Avalos confirmed that Alpha Males will be adapted for audiences in France, Italy, The Netherlands, and Germany. This move underscores Netflix's commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality content to global audiences while supporting local creative talents.

Alberto Caballero, co-creator of the series, shared his thoughts on working with Netflix: "We are thrilled to keep on working with Netflix. Creative freedom is the highest, but so is responsibility; as you know, your work will be seen worldwide. We feel proud and satisfied about Spanish comedy traveling."

The renewal for a fourth season before the third has even aired demonstrates Netflix's confidence in the show's continued success and relevance. Under Avalos's leadership, Netflix continues to invest in Spanish content that resonates both locally and globally.

As Alpha Males continues to grow its fanbase and expand into new markets, it is a testament to Netflix's strategy of nurturing local talent to create universally appealing content. The fourth season promises to deliver more laughs and cultural insights as the characters continue their journey of self-discovery and adaptation.

