NETFLIX HOUSE DALLAS IS NOW OPEN. WELCOME TO OUR HOME!

Netflix House is free to enter, so come inside, take selfies with beloved characters, have a meal at Netflix BITES, or grab exclusive TX-pride Netflix House merchandise. From Stranger Things and Squid Game to Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters, and many more, fans can now step directly into the worlds of Netflix stories.

"Dallas is the perfect place for Netflix House. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes its fandom," said Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are thrilled to bring our stories to life in this neighborhood and become part of the community as the local place for in-person entertainment. Our team has taken a lot of thought and care to ensure that Netflix House Dallas offers something for everyone - whether they have 30 minutes or 3 hours, we welcome locals and out-of-town fans to come explore what's inside and discover something new each time they come back."

Netflix House Dallas marks a significant investment in the local community. More than 270 local tradespeople were employed during construction and now nearly 300 permanent jobs for area residents have been created. One such talented tradesperson is local artist, Jeremy Biggers, who created the vibrant murals on the exterior of the building, as well as the interior mall entrance to Netflix House.

Visitors can enter through the mall on the second floor, or from the mall parking lot through the iconic Red Envelope entrance, a nod to our DVD-by-mail origins, framed by Bigger's mural which showcases an original Netflix character mash-up. The entrance opens into an expansive atrium filled with larger-than-life art installations and photo opportunities inspired by fan favorite characters and stories including a nod to the Lone Star State.

At the Grand Opening Housewarming Party on Tuesday, December 9, local Texas dignitaries and community leaders joined Netflix executives, talent, and creatives for a red carpet celebration at Netflix House Dallas.

The evening's festivities were kicked off by America's Sweethearts – the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, who helped celebrate Netflix House in Texas style. Those in attendance also included Stranger Things, David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler) and Jake Connelly (Derek); from Virgin River, Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda "Mel" Monroe), Zibby Allen (Brie Sheridan); from Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn; from Squid Game: The Challenge, Perla Figuereo, Jeffrey Figuereo; from WWE Raw, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez; from Love Is Blind, Season 4, Brett Brown, Tiffany Pennywell, and Season 8, Daniel Hastings, Taylor Hastings; from We Can Be Heroes, YaYa Gosselin, among other notable guests.

Netflix House is free to enter and explore:

Guests can step inside Netflix House and discover photo opportunities and Easter Egg moments inspired by favorite characters and stories like Wednesday, Love Death & Robots, Floor is Lave, WWE Raw, ONE PIECE, Love is Blind, and so much more.

and so much more. Guests can dine at Netflix BITES , a casual, full-service restaurant with elevated comfort food and cocktail favorites but with entertaining twists playing on popular Netflix shows and movies. Visit here , for the full Netflix BITES menu.

, a casual, full-service restaurant with elevated comfort food and cocktail favorites but with entertaining twists playing on popular Netflix shows and movies. Visit , for the full Netflix BITES menu. Pop into the Netflix Shop, where Texas pride meets fan obsession. Grab exclusive NeTfliX-branded local merchandise, along with collectibles, apparel, lifestyle pieces and more inspired by what's popular on Netflix - and only available at Netflix House.

Fans can dive deeper into the worlds of popular Netflix shows and movies through ticketed offerings, including feature experiences like Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials, and fun nostalgic arcade gameplay in Netflix RePLAY.

Stranger Things : Escape the Dark – Journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople…before the horrors lurking within find you.

– Journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople…before the horrors lurking within find you. Squid Game : Survive the Trials – It's your turn to enter the arena. Play diabolical games, face off against the Front Man, and betray your friends for a chance to win it all. And for the first time, this experience features games from Season 3, the series conclusion.

– It's your turn to enter the arena. Play diabolical games, face off against the Front Man, and betray your friends for a chance to win it all. And for the first time, this experience features games from Season 3, the series conclusion. Netflix RePLAY – Forget the arcade. Our game room's packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games where you can take on your friends, or play as a team. From Army of the Dead to Sakamoto Days, to Big Mouth and Floor is Lava - plus many more stories and characters can be found here!

Ticket prices will vary depending on date, time, and the activity or feature experience.

Feature Experience Tickets: Squid Game : Survive the Trials – starting at $39 Stranger Things : Escape the Dark – starting at $39

Netflix RePLAY: refillable Game Cards starting at $10

Mastercard is the Official Cornerstone Partner and the Preferred Payment Partner of Netflix House, delivering Priceless Experiences to guests throughout Netflix House and Netflix BITES. In addition, to benefits for all Mastercard holders, American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardholders can now access an exclusive immersive dining experience at Netflix House Dallas and will be able to enjoy additional curated experiences in 2026.

Looking ahead, we are planning a third destination for 2027: Netflix House Las Vegas at BLVD on the famous Las Vegas Strip – expanding the venue into one of the world's foremost entertainment hubs.

For more information, please visit www.netflix.com/house .

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.