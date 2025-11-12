NETFLIX HOUSE PHILADELPHIA IS NOW OPEN. WELCOME TO OUR HOME!

Beginning today, fans can explore more than 100,000 square feet of immersive experiences inspired by some of our most popular shows and movies, including Wednesday, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love Is Blind, KPop Demon Hunters, Bridgerton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Is It Cake?, WWE Raw, Frankenstein and many more. Netflix House invites guests to step beyond the screen and into their favorite stories.

Guests begin their journey through the striking Red Envelope entrance, a nod to our DVD-by-mail origins, framed by a vibrant mural by local Philadelphia artist Emily White , which showcases a unique Netflix character mash-up on the exterior of the building. The entrance opens into an expansive atrium filled with larger-than-life art installations and photo opportunities inspired by fan favorites characters and stories.

"The Philadelphia region is the perfect place to open our very first Netflix House; a city known for its creativity, heart, and deep sense of community," said Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer. "From the beginning, we wanted this to be a space that reflects the people and pride of this region, built by local talent and inspired by the stories fans love most. This opening marks an exciting milestone for Netflix – we're transforming how audiences experience our stories in real life and right here in their neighborhood. We can't wait for fans to come explore what's inside, be the local place for entertainment, and discover something new each time they come back."

Netflix House Philadelphia represents a significant investment in the local community. During its construction and development, the project employed more than 260 local tradespeople and now supports nearly 300 permanent jobs for area residents. Netflix also collaborated with regional artists and vendors whose work reimagines iconic Netflix stories through a local lens, creating visual centerpieces at King of Prussia.

At the Grand Opening Housewarming Party on Monday, November 10, local dignitaries and community leaders joined Netflix executives, talent, and creatives for a red-carpet celebration at Netflix House Philadelphia. The Housewarming kicked off with a ceremonial moment as Netflix co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters presented PennsylvaniaGovernor Josh Shapiro, alongside Pennsylvania State Senator Amanda Cappalletti and State Representative Tim Briggs, with the symbolic "Key to Netflix House" along with Netflix executives: Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, and Chief Global Affairs Officer Clete Willems.

The party vibes were curated by Philadelphia's own DJ Jazzy Jeff, with a set that celebrated the city's vibrant spirit. Those in attendance also included Elmo from Sesame Street, Emily in Paris's Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie); Wednesday's Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Hunter Doohan (Tyler) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley); KPop Demon Hunters' Kevin Woo (singing voice of Mystery Saja); Lana Condor (Lara Jean) of To All the Boys I've Loved Before; WWE Raw's Chelsea Green, among other notable talent.

Netflix House is free to enter and explore:

Whether entering from the King of Prussia parking lot or inside the mall entrance, guests can step into Netflix House and discover photo opportunities and moments inspired by favorite characters and stories like Bridgerton, Queer Eye and KPop Demon Hunters , the iconic Squid Game staircase and the Byers' living room from Stranger Things , and so much more.

and moments inspired by favorite characters and stories like and , the iconic staircase and the Byers' living room from , and so much more. Guests can dine at Netflix BITES , a casual, full-service restaurant with elevated comfort food and cocktail favorites but with entertaining twists playing on popular Netflix shows and movies. For the full Netflix BITES menu , visit NetflixHouse.com .

, a casual, full-service restaurant with elevated comfort food and cocktail favorites but with entertaining twists playing on popular Netflix shows and movies. For the full , visit . The TUDUM Theater offers the ultimate fan experience, a state-of-the-art surround sound venue seating up to 229 guests , where visitors can catch Netflix shows, movies, and fan events on the big screen, along with trivia nights, live sports - like WWE Raw and NFL games, and special local and seasonal programming.

offers the ultimate fan experience, a state-of-the-art surround sound venue seating up to , where visitors can catch Netflix shows, movies, and fan events on the big screen, along with trivia nights, live sports - like and NFL games, and special local and seasonal programming. Pop into the Netflix Shop, where Philly pride meets fan obsession. Grab exclusive NetPHLix-branded local merchandise, along with collectibles, apparel, and lifestyle pieces and more inspired by everyone's favorite Netflix stories - and only available at Netflix House.

Fans can dive deeper into the worlds of popular Netflix shows and movies through ticketed offerings, including feature experiences like Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts and ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit, and fun gameplay like Netflix V/RTUALS and Top 9 Mini Golf.

Wednesday : Eve of the Outcasts – Wednesday Addams reluctantly takes over the Eve of the Outcasts Festival from roommate Enid Sinclair — and, in true Wednesday fashion, gives the event her own twisted touch. Visitors can freely explore the festival grounds and the halls of Nevermore Academy, encountering cursed carnival games, unsettling surprises, and eerie photo opportunities along the way. Guests are invited to test their skills in Wednesday's favorite games, like Piranha Pursuit and Feeding Time Frenzy, and wander through familiar spaces including Wednesday and Enid's dorm, Principal Weems' office, and the biology lab. Each visitor can follow a mysterious trail by texting clues back and forth with Wednesday and Thing, everyone's favorite disembodied hand, to uncover secrets hidden throughout the experience.

– Wednesday Addams reluctantly takes over the Eve of the Outcasts Festival from roommate Enid Sinclair — and, in true Wednesday fashion, gives the event her own twisted touch. Visitors can freely explore the festival grounds and the halls of Nevermore Academy, encountering cursed carnival games, unsettling surprises, and eerie photo opportunities along the way. Guests are invited to test their skills in Wednesday's favorite games, like Piranha Pursuit and Feeding Time Frenzy, and wander through familiar spaces including Wednesday and Enid's dorm, Principal Weems' office, and the biology lab. Each visitor can follow a mysterious trail by texting clues back and forth with Wednesday and Thing, everyone's favorite disembodied hand, to uncover secrets hidden throughout the experience. ONE PIECE : Quest for the Devil Fruit – Fans can embark on ONE PIECE : Quest for the Devil Fruit, a 60-minute interactive journey set in the East Blue. Rumor has it that a mysterious Devil Fruit has been hidden somewhere in this world, and it's up to guests to assemble their own pirate crew and race to find it. Players will face off against notorious villains, solve puzzles, and navigate through iconic locations brought to life from the live-action series, including the Marine base, Alvida's hideout, Arlong Park, and Buggy's tent. From the moment they set sail, fans will recognize treasures, props, and characters pulled directly from the world of ONE PIECE .

– Fans can embark on : Quest for the Devil Fruit, a 60-minute interactive journey set in the East Blue. Rumor has it that a mysterious Devil Fruit has been hidden somewhere in this world, and it's up to guests to assemble their own pirate crew and race to find it. Players will face off against notorious villains, solve puzzles, and navigate through iconic locations brought to life from the live-action series, including the Marine base, Alvida's hideout, Arlong Park, and Buggy's tent. From the moment they set sail, fans will recognize treasures, props, and characters pulled directly from the world of . Netflix V/RTUALS – Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies with immersive, full-body, multiplayer VR games from Sandbox VR, including: Stranger Things , Squid Game, and Rebel Moon .

– Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies with immersive, full-body, multiplayer VR games from Sandbox VR, including: , and . Top 9 Mini Golf – Experience nine holes of gamified-mini golf where every golf ball and hole is connected to a live leaderboard, allowing for more fun and competitive play. Each hole is themed to popular Netflix characters, stories and events, including: Bridgerton, Wednesday, Is It Cake?, Stranger Things, WWE Raw, Squid Game, Love is Blind, ONE PIECE, and Floor is Lava.

Ticket prices will vary depending on date, time, and the activity or feature experience.

Feature Experience Tickets: Starting at $39

Netflix Virtuals Tickets: Starting at $25

Top 9 Mini Golf Tickets: Starting at $15

Xfinity serves as the Official Connectivity Partner of Netflix House Philadelphia, providing the most intelligent WiFi for guests during their visit. Mastercard is the Official Cornerstone Partner and the Preferred Payment Partner of Netflix House, delivering Priceless Experiences to guests throughout Netflix House and Netflix Bites. In addition, to benefits for all Mastercard holders, American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardholders can now access an exclusive immersive dining experience at Netflix House Philadelphia and will be able to enjoy additional curated experiences in 2026.

Up next: Netflix House Dallas – opening December 11, 2025 at Galleria Dallas, will welcome fans into more than 100,000-square-feet of pure entertainment, complete with feature experiences such as Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials.

Looking ahead, we are planning a third destination: Netflix House Las Vegas at BLVD on the famous Las Vegas Strip, slated for 2027 – expanding the venue into one of the world's foremost entertainment hubs.

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.