Netflix Joins the Academy Software Foundation

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) , a neutral forum for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, today announced that Netflix has joined the Foundation as a member.

The Academy Software Foundation also announced today that OpenTimelineIO has been accepted as a Foundation-hosted project and is one of the first projects Netflix will contribute to as a member of the Foundation. Initially created by Pixar Animation Studios , OpenTimelineIO (OTIO) is an Open Source API and interchange format that facilitates collaboration and communication of editorial data and timeline information between a studio's Story, Editorial, and Production departments all the way through Post-Production. You can read more about the announcement here .

"Netflix's deep expertise in streaming media needs no introduction, but it is lesser known that Netflix also has a strong commitment to open source software, having open sourced many projects already, and contributing to many more" said David Morin, Executive Director of the Academy Software Foundation. "We are pleased to welcome Netflix into our community, and we look forward to their involvement and contributions to ASWF projects, including OpenTimelineIO, which we are pleased to announce is now a Foundation project."

Erik Strauss, Netflix Director of Post-Production Engineering, said: "We're thrilled to join the Academy Software Foundation and look forward to extending our collaboration with peers and partners on innovative software projects, such as OTIO, which are the cornerstone of digital production."

"We are pleased to see Netflix join the Academy Software Foundation. As a founding member, we have watched the Foundation's projects flourish with the support of the community, which is why we submitted OpenTimelineIO to the Foundation," said Guido Quaroni, Vice President of Research and Development at Pixar. "Netflix has been an active contributor of OpenTimelineIO, and we look forward to their continued support and collaboration as a Foundation member."

Launched in August 2018 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation, Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound.

SIGGRAPH 2019 Open Source Day

All SIGGRAPH 2019 attendees are invited to "Open Source Day," hosted by Academy Software Foundation on July 30 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. The event is a full day of Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions focused on open source projects used for visual effects, animation, and image creation - Academy Software Foundation, OpenVDB, OpenCue, OpenEXR, Rez, OpenTimelineIO, ACES, OpenColorIO, Open Shading Language, and MaterialX. Additional details are available here .

press release URL: https://www.aswf.io/netflix-joins-aswf/

About the Academy Software Foundation

Developed in partnership by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation , the Academy Software Foundation provides a neutral forum for open source software developers in the motion picture and broader media industries to share resources and collaborate on technologies for image creation, visual effects, animation and sound. The Foundation is home to OpenColorIO , OpenCue , OpenEXR , OpenTimelineIO , and OpenVDB . For more information or to get involved in the Academy Software Foundation, visit ASWF.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page:

https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Inquiries

Emily Olin

Academy Software Foundation

eolin@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE Academy Software Foundation