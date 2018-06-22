Netflix 'Sets Up' Fun MLB Ballpark Promotions

Single fans at six ballparks tonight – Citi Field (New York Mets), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians), Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds), Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays) and AT&T Park (San Francisco Giants) – will be asked between innings to stand and blow a kiss toward the video board's "Set It Up" Cam. There will be other related activities in all participating ballparks, including meet-ups for singles.

A mash-up of the "Set It Up" activities, and other kissing-related baseball action, will be distributed across multiple digital platforms, including the participating official team sites and MLB.com, this weekend.

