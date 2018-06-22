Netflix 'Sets Up' Fun MLB Ballpark Promotions

There'll be kissing (not crying) in baseball as Netflix celebrates its new rom-com film, Set It Up, with special baseball-themed National Kissing Day promotions

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Netflix' new romantic comedy film, "Set It Up" (#SetItUp) -- starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, with Taye Diggs & Lucy Liu – six MLB teams are observing National Kissing Day (#KissingDay) with a unique promotion in partnership with Netflix.

Today, June 22, is National Kissing Day. Watch Netflix' hit rom-com film, "Set It Up," starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as two beleaguered assistants teaming up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.
Single fans at six ballparks tonight – Citi Field (New York Mets), Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians), Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati Reds), Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay Rays) and AT&T Park (San Francisco Giants) – will be asked between innings to stand and blow a kiss toward the video board's "Set It Up" Cam.  There will be other related activities in all participating ballparks, including meet-ups for singles.

A mash-up of the "Set It Up" activities, and other kissing-related baseball action, will be distributed across multiple digital platforms, including the participating official team sites and MLB.com, this weekend.

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 125 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

