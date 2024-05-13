Netflix VP of Finance to Present at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced today that Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development, will present at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024. Mr. Wang is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix website at http://ir.netflix.net.

About Netflix, Inc.
Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

