Netform Announces Merger with Tapemaster

Shelby Township, Mich., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netform, a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed its merger with Lavalier Corporation (dba "Tapemaster" or the "Company"), a provider of precision machining services specializing in high-quality, complex parts for the aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial sectors.

The merger expands Netform's highly engineered, automated and advanced manufacturing platform with precision CNC milling, turning, grinding, and inspection capabilities that will allow customers to work with one partner from initial formation through final machining and inspection. The addition of Tapemaster's capabilities, including the Company's AS9100D certification, will create new opportunities for the combined business, particularly in aerospace and defense, and strengthen support for existing transportation / vehicle programs that rely on vertically integrated manufacturing.

Mike Putz, CEO of Netform, added: "Tapemaster's precision machining excellence and strong presence in aerospace and defense align perfectly with our focus on precision, innovation and quality manufacturing of highly engineered critical products and components. Together, we will deliver expanded capabilities to our customers, driving advancements in both traditional and emerging markets."

"This is an exciting opportunity for the entire Tapemaster team and our blue-chip customer base. Our partnership with Netform provides important strategic resources allowing us to better serve and grow with our customer base. The Torque and Netform teams provide the cultural and long-term focus our employees and customers deserve." commented Tom Laviolette, Tapemaster's President and Owner.

About Netform

Netform is a leading manufacturer of advanced flow-formed and cold-formed components and assemblies primarily focused on transmission, propulsion and safety-critical applications in the mobility markets. Netform is a recognized industry leader in applying its advanced process capabilities to the development of innovative components and assemblies characterized by high strength to weight ratios, near-net shape specifications that require little to no additional secondary operations, and reduction in weight, waste, and cost. NETFORM maintains ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO 14001. Netform operates out of three facilities in New Troy, IN, Shelby, Township, MI and Maumee, OH.

For additional information visit www.netform.com and www.vickerseng.com.

About Tapemaster CNC

Tapemaster is a designer and manufacturer of precision CNC machining services for highly engineered products, primarily serving the aerospace & defense and transportation markets. Tapemaster maintains AS9100D.

For additional information visit www.tapemastercnc.com.

About Torque Capital

Torque Capital Group is a middle-market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation related markets. Torque serves as a resource to its portfolio company management teams, offering strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

For additional information visit www.torquecap.com.

SOURCE Torque Capital Group