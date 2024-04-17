Netform Announces Merger with Vickers Engineering

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netform, a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed its merger with Vickers Engineering Inc. ("Vickers" or "the Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical, highly engineered metal components and assemblies serving global automotive and industrial markets. Based in New Troy, MI, Vickers has a long history of delivering quality precision machined steel and aluminum parts to leading OEM and Tier 1 customers.

Matt Tyler, Vickers' President & CEO commented, "We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded group that can assist Vickers as we continue to expand and enhance our relationships with current and future customers. Vickers has built incredible product capabilities and highly automated manufacturing processes that we look forward to leveraging across a larger more diversified customer base. The Netform partnership will amplify our capabilities, enabling us to leverage Netform's industry leading engineering and manufacturing expertise to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and service."

Tim Cripsey, President of Netform, said, "Vickers is a leader in the automotive industry with a stellar reputation and advanced automation technologies. Our partnership brings Netform and Vickers customers further capabilities with enhanced quality and service as we look to stay at the forefront of innovation and co-develop highly engineered and differentiated industry-leading product and process technologies."

"Vickers represents an attractive and strategic partner given its unique steel and aluminum capabilities, industry leading investment in automation and proven growth within the hybrid and EV markets. We believe customers will benefit from continued innovation and efficiency as we support the combined business with significant incremental human and financial resources," Terry Culmone, Partner at Torque Capital, stated.

About Netform

Netform is a leading manufacturer of advanced flow-formed and cold-formed components and assemblies primarily focused on transmission and propulsion applications in the automotive and truck markets. Netform is a recognized industry leader in applying its advanced process capabilities to the development of innovative components and assemblies which are characterized by high strength to weight ratios, near-net shape specifications that require little to no additional secondary operations, and reduction in weight, waste, and cost. Netform operates out of three facilities in Maumee, OH and Shelby Township, MI.

For additional information visit www.netform.com.

About Vickers Engineering

Vickers Engineering, renowned for its innovative approach to leveraging advanced robotics and automation, supplies high-quality precision parts to major automotive and industrial clients globally. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, Vickers is dedicated to excellence in manufacturing, continuously pushing the boundaries to meet and exceed the evolving demands of the industry. Vickers operates out of its facility in New Troy, MI.

For additional information visit www.vickerseng.com.

About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation related markets. Torque serves as a resource to its portfolio company management teams, offering strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.

For additional information visit www.torquecap.com.

SOURCE Torque Capital Group