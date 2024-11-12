Netformx Announces New API with Ingram Micro to Give Channel Partners a Complete View of Sales Pipeline

Single dashboard enables better planning, prioritization, and deal optimization; Automatic BOM uploads eliminate cumbersome manual entry, facilitate integrated direct and distributor deal analysis

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netformx®, a leader in automation tools for IT solution and managed service providers, announced today that Ingram Micro has provided an API to automatically upload Tier-2 bills of materials (BOMs) into the Netformx Pipeline Insight Tool (PIT). This integration provides ready access to (indirect) distributor and (direct) Cisco deal analysis and insights for Cisco Resellers.

Ingram Micro and Netformx worked together to provide partners a complete sales pipeline view in a single dashboard that enables better planning, prioritization, and deal optimization, including a unique VIP calculation capability that aggregates on a deal-by-deal basis. With the integration of Ingram Micro's API, uploaded distributor deals become part of the regular PIT workflow, instead of manual BOM uploads that are managed separately.

Netformx tools provide automation, optimization, and analytics throughout the sales, renewals, and managed services lifecycle to shield users from the complexity of multiple products, services, and vendor programs and incentives. Eliminating manual drudgery enables users to better focus on end-customers, driving more successful, profitable deals and enhancing the level of service they can provide.

Supporting Quotes

"It is a pleasure to work with Netformx and digitally enable our mutual customers to work more efficiently and effectively throughout the sales cycle using the Netformx Pipeline Insight Tool. The simplicity gained and time saved using Netformx helps our channel partners optimize deals and maximize their margin potential with key vendors including Cisco."

Peter Graber, Executive Director, Technology Solutions, Ingram Micro

"The Ingram Micro API now provides Cisco resellers, for the first time, with all distributor information needed for the Netformx Pipeline Insight Tool (PIT) and its associated VIP Calculator and Margin Analysis Tools. This integration brings all the benefits of PIT into a consolidated view of direct and distributor deals, including visibility into eligible SKUs for Cisco incentives and enhanced margin analysis—all without manual entry."

Mark Bickerstaffe, General Manager of Netformx

About Netformx

Netformx enhances profitability and efficiency for Managed Service and IT Solution Providers. IT consultants can conduct network baselines, assessments, and projects such as security evaluations, vulnerability scans, health checks, compliance reports, and managed services proposals. IT solutions pre-sales teams can accurately design network proposals and maximize Cisco program rebates for both Direct and Distributor deals. MSPs can provide premium services for customers' multivendor networks with precise assessments, proactive maintenance, and optimized network security. Learn more at www.netformx.com.

