NetFortris Comm-unity Brings Enterprise Calling to Microsoft Teams

NetFortris Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams, available now from the Microsoft AppSource, empowers businesses to access Comm-unity's advanced unified communications and call center functionality natively from the Microsoft Teams application on any Internet-enabled device, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets or smartphones.

"NetFortris Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams simplifies collaboration and management for businesses of all sizes," said Steven Horgan, Product Manager at NetFortris. "It gives in-office and remote workers one platform for collaboration and communications with internal and external connections. And, it gives business owners and IT managers one platform to manage."

Since the sudden shift to remote work during the pandemic, use of Microsoft Teams for business messaging and collaboration has surged, more than doubling from 32 million daily users on March 12, 2020, to 75 million as of April 30, 2020.

"Microsoft Teams, which is included in Microsoft 365, became the go-to collaboration hub for many businesses that scrambled to enable work from home in compliance with physical distance requirements," said Horgan. "However, as the weeks and months have passed, businesses have warmed to the merits of remote and hybrid workforces and are now looking to enhance the Teams experience with calling capabilities. That's where NetFortris Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams can help."

NetFortris Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams goes beyond inbound and outbound calling capabilities to include enterprise-class communications features that are not available with Direct Routing to Teams or standard Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, such as:

Call flows and ring groups

Call recording

Call center functionality, including wallboards

Call reporting

IP desktop phones

NetFortris Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams is available as an add-on to any Comm-unity Professional or Ultimate seat. No hardware or software installation is required; administrators can enable the solution instantly from the Comm-unity Admin Panel.

NetFortis Comm-unity for Microsoft Teams is available immediately through NetFortris Authorized Sales Partners. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.netfortris.com/Microsoft-teams-ucaas-integration.

About NetFortris

NetFortris, home of the Comm-unity Unified Communications Platform, delivers secure and reliable cloud communications solutions with the scalability and flexibility to meet the needs of any size business. The NetFortris Comm-unity UC solution is built on a proprietary cloud platform that leverages containerization and microservices technology for infinite scalability. The platform is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over NetFortris' private nationwide MPLS network. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 by expert network engineering and operations teams and backed by 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for all services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

