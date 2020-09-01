NetFortris Launches Comm-unity All-in-One UCaaS Solution

"You don't have to look very far these days to see that cloud communications are essential tools for keeping businesses in business," said Kevin Dickens, CEO at NetFortris. "We realized this potential long ago, so we merged with Fonality to bring together their innovation and agile development capabilities with our engineering and operations acumen to deliver a truly enterprise-class managed UC solution. With today's launch of Comm-unity, we can say, we have realized this vision."

NetFortris leveraged Fonality's decades of open-source software development expertise to rewrite its UC application, giving Comm-unity unparalleled flexibility to deliver features customers need now and in the future.

In addition, the company has completely rebuilt the Comm-unity platform from the ground up using the latest containerization and microservices technologies to deliver a true cloud platform that's multitenant, geo-redundant and infinitely scalable.

The Comm-unity platform is housed in data centers connected to NetFortris' own resilient and secure, carrier-grade nationwide network. Using SD-WAN, the company can offer Comm-unity to customers via broadband connectivity to its fiber backbone for end-to-end quality of service.

"NetFortris owns and operates an enterprise-class technology stack run by tenured voice and data network engineers, security experts, developers and UI designers," said Dickens. "Unlike pure-play over-the-top providers, we can manage business communications end to end, ensuring uptime and high performance every step of the way."

NetFortris also provides business customers with personalized onboarding, installation and ongoing support through customer advocates and 24/7 in-house customer support.

About NetFortris Comm-unity

Comm-unity includes more than 100 phone features plus advanced UC functionality, including presence, chat, text, video calling, file sharing, fax, audio conferencing, call center and more.

All of these capabilities are accessible from desktop and mobile devices, outfitted with modern versions of Fonality's signature Heads Up Display™ (HUD) application. MyHUD Desktop combines softphone and UC features in one easy-to-use interface. MyHUD Mobile puts essential collaboration controls on a smartphone for work on the go.

The Comm-unity Admin Panel lets business customers control users, features, routing, reporting and more — all through a simple and intuitive interface. No technical expertise is required. A customizable graphical dashboard shows important metrics that users can click on to access detailed reports or to refine default graphs.

Quotes

"Netfortris is our go-to partner for UCaaS and CCaaS. Combine these with circuits and SD-WAN, and we supply a complete communication package with technology, software and know-how. More importantly, Netfortris has people – quality, well trained, intelligent people who care!"

-Bill Stayart, Western Region Business Development Manager, KYOCERA Document Solutions America Inc.

Availability

NetFortis Comm-unity is available immediately through NetFortris Authorized Sales Partners. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact [email protected] or visit www.netfortris.com/comm-unity

About NetFortris

NetFortris, home of the Comm-unity Unified Communications Platform, delivers secure and reliable cloud communications solutions with the scalability and flexibility to meet the needs of small and medium businesses as well as midmarket and large enterprises. The NetFortris Comm-unity UC solution is built on a proprietary true cloud platform that leverages containerization and microservices technology for infinite scalability. The platform is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over NetFortris' private nationwide MPLS network. NetFortris offers Comm-unity along with SD-WAN network and data security, and 4G backup to ensure quality of service (QoS) and business continuity. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 by an expert network engineering and operations team and backed by concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for all services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Steven Horgan

Director of Product Management

[email protected]

415.287.1232

SOURCE NetFortris, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.netfortris.com

