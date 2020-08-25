NetFortris Names Shawn Berry as Vice President of National Channel Sales

"Shawn has done a tremendous job strengthening existing relationships, cultivating new partner relationships, and expanding our reach in the master agent community," said Tessley Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales for NetFortris. "He's shown great resolve amid the global pandemic by growing the NetFortris channel in the Central and Northeast regions of the country. Shawn is committed to finding new and creative ways to get our messages out on a national scale, and I couldn't be more excited for his next steps within our team."

Uniquely, Berry has held channel roles at service provider and partner organizations over nearly two decades in telecommunications. Berry joined NetFortris in February as Regional Vice President of Channel Sales, Central & Northeast. Previously, he was Senior Partner Development Manager at Telarus, a leading technology services distributor. Earlier in his career, he held positions as National Channel Manager at Net2Phone, Director of UC&C Strategic Solutions at Level 3 Communications and Senior Channel Manager - Midwest at Earthlink Internet.

"I'm honored to have been promoted to lead NetFortris' U.S. Channel Sales Team," said Berry. "I'm eager to arm our agents with the best UCaaS solution in the market today and work closely with our highly respected master agent community to serve their clients."

NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions, customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

