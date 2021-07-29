NetFortris Taps Raquel Wiley as Vice President of Marketing

Telecom Sales and Channel Marketing Professional to Lead Managed Services Provider's Revenue Marketing Strategy Tweet this

"Raquel is an industry leader, a results-oriented technology marketer and a welcomed addition to the NetFortris leadership team," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer at NetFortris. "Her extensive experience in both sales and marketing will ensure that our marketing and sales departments work in lock-step to grow demand for our end-to-end managed services solutions."

Wiley joins NetFortris after more than eight years as Senior Channel Marketing Manager for TPx, where she was responsible for the strategic planning and management of the TPx Channel Partner program, which drives half the company's revenue. Previously, she was an Associate Director of Business Marketing for AT&T, where she provided end-to-end marketing management for the West Region small and medium business (SMB) sales organization.

A recognized leader in the telecom channel, Wiley is a former officer and member of the Board of Directors for Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of female leaders in the technology channel. She currently serves as Chair of ACW's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. Wiley is also a founding member of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Board for Channel Futures.

"I'm thrilled to join the NetFortris team and to lead the company's revenue-based marketing initiatives," said Wiley. "NetFortris has a compelling story and value proposition that will resonate with the channel and their business customers. It's unique in the marketplace for having invested in its own proprietary communications platforms and networks to deliver secure, end-to-end communications solutions with the flexibility to meet the needs of businesses as they grow."

Media Contact

Khali Henderson

Senior Partner

BuzzTheory (for NetFortris)

480.999.5297

[email protected]

SOURCE NetFortris, Inc.

Related Links

www.netfortris.com

