NetFortris Wins 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award

Presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine , the INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Awards honor services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, quality and reliability of service, and noteworthy developments that improve functionality and usability for their customers.

"Congratulations to NetFortris for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. NetFortris has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

NetFortris delivers secure and reliable cloud communications with its proprietary all-in-one Comm-unity UCaaS platform, which was built from the ground up using the latest containerization and microservices technologies to deliver a true cloud platform that's multitenant, geo-redundant and infinitely scalable. The Comm-unity platform is housed in data centers connected to NetFortris' own resilient and secure, carrier-grade nationwide network.

"NetFortris has a long history of providing hosted VoIP and UCaaS services to businesses of all sizes across the globe," said Dan Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at NetFortris. "Our new Comm-unity UCaaS platform is the culmination of years of development, operational and network experience as well as a singular vision to deliver the most flexible, feature-rich and future-proof platform on the market. We're pleased that NetFortris Comm-unity was recognized by TMC for Hosted VoIP Excellence."

The 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About NetFortris

NetFortris, home of the Comm-unity™ Unified Communications Platform, delivers secure and reliable cloud communications solutions with the scalability and flexibility to meet the needs of small and medium businesses as well as midmarket and large enterprises. The NetFortris Comm-unity UC solution is built on a proprietary true cloud platform that leverages containerization and microservices technology for infinite scalability. The platform is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over NetFortris' private nationwide MPLS network. NetFortris offers Comm-unity along with SD-WAN network and data security, and 4G backup to ensure quality of service (QoS) and business continuity. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 by an expert network engineering and operations team and backed by concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for all services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

