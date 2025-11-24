NetFoundry Secures Cisco Investments as Strategic Investor in Series A Round

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetFoundry today announced that Cisco Investments has joined its Series A funding round as a strategic investor. The Series A, led by SYN Ventures, and first announced earlier this year, now totals over $15 million with the addition of Cisco Investments. NetFoundry's Identity-First Overlays™ already delivers over one billion sessions per month, and the new funding will enable NetFoundry to continue to scale.

NetFoundry's Identity-First Overlays™ ingrain security within the network fabric, using identity‑based micro‑segmentation to directly embed authentication and policy enforcement. This enables secure‑by‑default sessions between endpoints, APIs, and applications across a variety of environments.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome Cisco Investments to our group of strategic partners," said Galeal Zino, co-founder and CEO, NetFoundry. "This funding enables us to expand our reach and continue our momentum in unifying identity, authorization, networking and security for the benefit of our customers."

"The future of both networking and security lies in their fusion, where identity and policy are embedded directly into the network," said Janey Hoe, Vice President of Cisco Investments. "Cisco Investments is excited to support NetFoundry as they advance this approach."

"We are excited to see the continued momentum behind NetFoundry," said Jay Leek, Founder and Managing Director of SYN Ventures. "The addition of Cisco Investments further strengthens NetFoundry's mission and expands their market opportunity."

NetFoundry's secure‑by‑default, identity‑driven approach enables enterprise workflows to connect without exposure of critical infrastructure, working seamlessly across diverse environments and connectivity methods. By embedding zero‑trust principles into every session, NetFoundry helps organizations maintain agility, reliability, and security in increasingly distributed and dynamic ecosystems.

For more information, visit netfoundry.io or email [email protected].

About NetFoundry

NetFoundry's Identity-First Overlays™ serve innovators everywhere, including 2 of the largest 5 companies in the USA. Businesses use NetFoundry's cloud services to instantly spin up secure by design overlays, or use NetFoundry's platform to instantiate self-hosted overlays, including at air-gapped sites. Software providers use NetFoundry to add zero trust connectivity to their products, including in white-label models. NetFoundry is the inventor and maintainer of the world's most used open source zero trust software, OpenZiti.

