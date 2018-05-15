Netfusion By Sedona Wins Leading Lights' Most Innovative Product Award

Sedona has been recognized for its innovative approach to network optimization, and its strong market traction over the past year, marked by its strength in network intelligence and automation. NetFusion was commended as a "potentially market-leading optical/IP/Ethernet/FTTH product that, through engineering and technical excellence, enables the deployment of profitable next-generation telecom services."

NetFusion offers communications service providers a full, near real-time view of their network. Its applications cover network optimization, automated control, and deep analytics. It is deployed by leading tier-1 service providers in North America.

"This is a great vote of confidence in our vision," said Ori Gerstel, Sedona's CTO and co-founder. "NetFusion enables data-based network operation across layers, vendors and domains. It already delivers a wide range of business outcomes to our customers - from smoother network mergers and migrations to always accurate inventory management, from enhanced resilience to new enterprise services. We are happy that Leading Lights have recognized it."

Now in their 14th year, the Leading Lights Awards are among the telecommunications industry's most coveted awards. They recognize the highest degree of expertise and success. The awards celebrate the top telecom companies across 24 categories for outstanding achievements in services, applications and equipment. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony in Austin, Texas on Monday, May 14th.

About Sedona Systems

Sedona Systems NetFusion is a set of transformative network intelligence & automation solutions, powered by unique network-derived service-to-fiber visibility. NetFusion software automatically discovers the packet and transport layers (L0-L3) of service provider networks and uses this unique real-time visibility and deep analytics to optimize and automate network control. With multilayer awareness and multivendor, multidomain support, Sedona's applications boost effective WAN capacity, ensure network resiliency, enable new services, and accelerate the path to SDN benefits.

Sedona is headquartered in California and has solutions deployed in the production networks of Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers globally.

