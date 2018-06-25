Netgain Acquires iManaged Solutions to Expand "Specialized IT Cloud" Expertise

ST. CLOUD, Minn., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC, a leading provider of secure and specialized cloud services to highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services, has continued its aggressive nationwide expansion with the acquisition of iManaged Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of cloud services to optometry practices.

iManaged Solutions, LLC

"It's been an incredible year of growth so far at Netgain," said Kevin Lynch, CEO at Netgain. "We're excited to integrate iManaged Solutions' specialized cloud offering with ours to advance our mission of being the leading provider of specialized cloud solutions to the specialized industries we serve."

Founded in 2009, iManaged Solutions has developed a strong and loyal client base by providing high-performing hosted solutions and superior customer service, two core tenets that will integrate seamlessly with Netgain's service-first ethos.

Craig Rodrigue, founder of iManaged Solutions, will be joining Netgain with his team as General Manager of iManaged Solutions. Rodrigue will continue to be responsible for managing and growing the iManaged Solutions business.

"We couldn't be more energized to join the Netgain team," said Rodrigue. "It was very important to us to find a partner that shared our vision to be a highly-specialized cloud solutions provider. Netgain's superior technical and support functions in the healthcare space make it a perfect partner to protect and support our clients' cloud environments."

iManaged Solutions, with the support of Netgain, will continue to expand as a leading provider of hosting and cloud services to optometry practices and independent EHR vendors, while also expanding product and service offerings for iManaged Solutions' existing clients.

iManaged Solutions will continue to operate out of the existing office in Huntington Beach, California.

This acquisition comes on the heels of a large strategic investment in Netgain from Bluff Point Associates, a private equity firm focused on growth-stage investing in the healthcare and financial services IT space.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not released.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain Technology, LLC, a secure and specialized cloud services and technology provider, was founded in 2000 and serves highly regulated mid-market organizations, nationwide. Netgain provides highly specialized services and solutions that simplify the cloud and take the pain out of IT so highly regulated organizations can worry less about the security and reliability of their IT and return their focus to growing their practices and firms. For more information, visit http://netgaincloud.com.

About Bluff Point Associates

Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Conn. Bluff Point actively invests in information services companies supporting the banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry, as well as the healthcare information services sector. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience in recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to reach that potential. For more information, visit http://bluffpt.com.

