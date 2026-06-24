Netgain Continues to Reshape Accounting with AI, Previewing a New Consolidation Engine at Its Second Annual Accounting Summit

Consolidations by Netgain is the latest in a steady run of releases built to make the accountant's workflow easier

DENVER, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, the company powering the next generation of accounting professionals, gathered more than 200 accounting professionals in Denver on June 18 for its Second Annual Netgain Accounting Summit. The throughline of the day was simple: accounting has reached a new frontier, and the question is no longer whether accountants should use AI, but how to use it well.

Opening keynote for the Second Annual Netgain Accounting Summit

Netgain used the stage to preview its newest product, an AI-native consolidation engine designed to take one of accounting's most painful workflows off the spreadsheet. Accounting leaders who want to help shape the product can request a demo to learn about joining the first beta cohort.

Eight years in, still building for accountants

Netgain was founded on a simple idea: accountants should spend less time fighting their tools and more time on the work only they can do. Eight years and fifteen products later, that has not changed. What has changed is the pace. AI is letting the team remove manual, repetitive work faster than ever, and each new release follows the same pattern that has defined every turning point in the profession, from double-entry bookkeeping to the spreadsheet to cloud ERP: keep the purpose intact, and take the grind out of getting there.

"This is the most exciting time to be an accountant in decades," said Adam Riches, CPA, CEO and Founder of Netgain. "The teams that learn to use AI well are going to spend less time hunting through data and more time on the judgment only they can provide. Helping them get there is the whole point of what we are doing."

Closing the consolidation gap

Many accounting teams hit a wall when it comes to consolidations. Real ownership structures, including investments and non-controlling interest, alternate hierarchies, and high subsidiary counts, are hard to model.

"Consolidation is one of the last places accounting teams still fall back on spreadsheets, and it shows up at every single close," said Chis Miller, CPA, MBA, CMPA, SVP of Product Strategy and Founder of Netgain. "We are building a Consolidations Engine to handle the hard parts the right way, and we want a first cohort of accountants in the room with us while we do it."

The product is in active development, and Netgain is enrolling beta customers and partners who want to lead the way. Interested teams can request a demo to learn more about being part of the first cohort to shape it.

What accounting professionals took home

True to its first year, the Summit was built as a working session designed to provide immediate benefit to attendees. It opened with a keynote from Netgain CEO and Founder Adam Riches, CPA, on where AI is taking the profession, the session in which Consolidations by Netgain was previewed. That practical tone carried through everything that followed. Sessions led by accounting experts traded theory for tactics attendees could take home, from tightening the monthly close and fixing AP bottlenecks to optimizing financial workflows and unlocking AI software capabilities.

The peer-to-peer exchange was just as valuable. Roundtable discussions gave accounting leaders a candid space to compare notes with others doing the same work, on topics like shortening the close, scaling through acquisitions, and putting AI to work in accounting. The day closed with a motivational keynote from Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields, whose story of pushing through serious adversity struck a chord with the moment accounting is in today: the hardest challenges often set up the biggest breakthroughs.

"Some of the best moments had nothing to do with a slide deck," said Nathan Smart, CPA, President and Founder of Netgain. "This is a chance for accountants to step away from the grind and learn from peers who do exactly what they do. That kind of conversation is hard to find back at your desk."

The momentum continues

Building on a strong second year, Netgain is already turning its attention to 2027. Planning for next year's Summit is underway, and details on dates, location, and registration will be shared as they are confirmed.

None of this would have been possible without this year's sponsors, whose support reflects the strength of the community around the event. Netgain extends its thanks to RSM, CrossCountry Consulting, Rocky Mountain NetSuite User Group, Charted, SuiteCentral, Eide Bailly, Salora ERP, Wiss, Blue-Collar, Armanino, and Concentrus.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

SOURCE Netgain Solutions