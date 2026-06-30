Netgain Opens Beta for New Consolidation Accounting Software, Inviting a Founding Cohort of Accounting Leaders

Built to take one of accounting's hardest workflows off the spreadsheet

DENVER, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, the company powering the next generation of accounting professionals, today announced an open beta for its new consolidation accounting software and is recruiting a founding cohort of accounting leaders to help shape it. Teams that join will work directly with Netgain's product team through the end of 2026, ahead of a planned release in the first quarter of 2027.

Teams can request a demo to learn more about joining Netgain's product beta program.

Solving the consolidation bottleneck

Consolidation is one of the last corners of accounting that still runs on spreadsheets and bolt-on systems. For organizations with complex ownership structures, core accounting platforms were often not built to handle the full process, so teams stitch together workarounds at every close. The most common bottlenecks are familiar to anyone who has owned the process:

Being locked into a single reporting hierarchy, when the business needs alternate hierarchies to see results different ways.

Systems that assume full ownership of every entity, leaving no clean way to handle investments and non-controlling interests.

Currency translation adjustments that get murky when results roll up across multiple currencies.

Reporting that cannot easily tie all of the above back together.

Each gap adds manual work, lengthens the close, and makes it harder for leadership to sign off with confidence.

A more transparent way to finish your close

Netgain's new consolidation accounting software is designed to handle these standard failure points directly, with transparency at the center. Rather than producing numbers a team has to take on faith, it makes the full path visible, showing where every figure comes from and how it was built. The goal is to add minimal time to the close while giving accountants the flexibility to model their real structure, not a simplified version of it. And it is built to do this at a fraction of the cost of the specialized consolidation tools that have long been the only alternative.

"Consolidation is one of the last places accounting teams still fall back on spreadsheets, and it shows up at every single close," said Chris Miller, CPA, MBA, CMPA, SVP of Product Strategy and Founder of Netgain. "We are building a consolidation accounting software to handle the hard parts the right way, and we want a first cohort of accountants in the room with us while we do it."

Who this is for

The software is aimed at multi-entity organizations with genuinely complex ownership, the kind of structures common in real estate, data centers, and solar infrastructure. For controllers, the draw is a shorter, cleaner close. For CFOs, it is the confidence to sign off and know exactly how the numbers came together.

"This is the kind of problem we love to take on," said Adam Riches, CPA, CEO and Founder of Netgain. "Consolidation has been hard and expensive for too long. Building consolidation accounting software that is transparent and flexible lets accounting teams spend less time reconciling and more time on the judgment only they can provide."

Join the founding cohort

The product is in active development, and Netgain is enrolling a limited group of beta customers and partners through the end of 2026, ahead of the planned first-quarter 2027 release. Founding cohort members will help shape the product directly, with their feedback informing what gets built and how it works. Accounting leaders who want to be in the first group can request a demo to learn more about joining.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

SOURCE Netgain Solutions