Netgain Announces Second Annual Accounting Summit for Accounting and NetSuite Professionals

A hands-on event focused on NetSuite mastery, accounting automation, and real-world best practices

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, the company powering the next generation of accounting professionals, is excited to announce the Second Annual Netgain Accounting Summit, a one-day event dedicated to helping accounting professionals unlock new efficiencies, optimize NetSuite, and tackle their most frustrating challenges. The summit will be held on June 18, 2026, in Denver, CO gathering leading voices from across the accounting ecosystem to share real-world insights, networking with peers, and explore actionable strategies attendees can apply immediately. After welcoming 115 attendees in its inaugural year, the summit is expected to draw more than 200 accounting and NetSuite professionals in 2026.

A hands-on summit for accounting leaders focused on NetSuite optimization, accounting automation, and real-world best practices

Accounting teams are under increasing pressure to move faster and do more with fewer resources while maintaining accuracy and control. The Netgain Accounting Summit delivers practical strategies to help leaders streamline operations, reduce manual work, and drive more efficient accounting outcomes.

"After the success of last year's event, we're thrilled to bring back the Netgain Accounting Summit for a second year," said Adam Riches, CPA, CEO and Founder of Netgain. "This year's summit is designed to cut through the noise, bringing practical sessions, experienced voices, and the kind of conversations that help teams leave with clear actionable next steps that they can apply immediately following the event."

What attendees will learn and experience

The Netgain Accounting Summit delivers focused, practical sessions designed to help accounting leaders improve how their teams operate, leverage NetSuite more effectively, and address real-world challenges they face every day.

"The summit struck a good balance between content and conversation," said Casey Stewart, CPA, VP of Partnerships at Netgain. "It gave people space to learn, but also to compare notes and network with peers in similar roles."

"After sponsoring and attending last year's Netgain Accounting Summit, we saw firsthand the impact Netgain is creating for the accounting and NetSuite community," said Derrick Angle, Head of Partnerships at Charted (formerly SquareWorks). "We're excited to return as a sponsor in 2026 and support an event focused on operational excellence, automation, and real-world outcomes."

Key themes and learning tracks include:

Accounting and finance

Operations

Product deep dives

Netgain Accounting Summit sponsors

Netgain is proud to partner with sponsors who help bring the Netgain Accounting Summit to life and support the broader accounting community with expertise, resources, and solutions. Several sponsors from last year's inaugural summit have already committed to returning for year two, joined by new partners who have signed on to support the 2026 event.

Confirmed sponsors include CrossCountry Consulting, RSM, Rocky Mountain NetSuite User Group (RMNUG), Charted, and Eide Bailly, with additional sponsors to be announced.

Registration is now open

Registration is now open for the Second Annual Netgain Accounting Summit, taking place June 18, 2026, in Denver, CO. Accounting and NetSuite professionals can register to attend at the following link: netgain.tech/accounting-summit

Additional details, including agenda highlights, speakers, and event logistics, will be shared as the summit approaches.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

SOURCE Netgain Solutions