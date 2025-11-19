Netgain Delivers Affordable Fixed Asset Tax Software for Accounting Firms

Firms can now cut costs and give clients real-time access for visibility and transparency in tax planning

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain, the company powering the next generation of accounting teams, today announced the release of a modern fixed asset tax depreciation solution that replaces outdated and costly legacy systems.

The new platform, NetAsset Tax Pro, centralizes fixed asset data, automates depreciation and compliance for both federal and state regulations, and introduces collaboration features that lets accounting firms grant clients direct access for real-time visibility. By delivering these capabilities at a significantly lower cost than competitors, NetAsset Tax Pro enables firms to redirect resources toward growth and client advisory services.

Adding to its credibility, there is a top 10 U.S. accounting firm that has already selected NetAsset Tax Pro to manage their fixed asset tax reporting for the 2026 tax year, underscoring the market demand for a more cost-effective and modern alternative.

Redefining fixed asset tax software with a modern, intuitive, and cost-effective alternative

With leading providers continuing to raise prices without enhanced features, many firms have been left without viable options. NetAsset Tax Pro brings comparable functionality at a fraction of the cost, while addressing long-standing frustrations with usability and support.

"Firms have long felt trapped between expensive legacy systems and inefficient manual workarounds," said Weston Lampe, CPA, General Manager at Netgain. "NetAsset Tax Pro finally breaks that cycle by being modern, intuitive, and affordable. And with a top 10 firm already on board for the 2026 tax year, we're proving that the largest players in the industry see this as the future of fixed asset tax compliance."

Key benefits of NetAsset Tax Pro

Cost-effective compliance: Provides the same robust functionality as legacy systems at a significantly lower cost, enabling firms to cut expenses without sacrificing performance.

Provides the same robust functionality as legacy systems at a significantly lower cost, enabling firms to cut expenses without sacrificing performance. Modern, intuitive design: Built with an easy-to-use interface that reduces the learning curve and accelerates adoption, helping firms and their clients work more efficiently.

Built with an easy-to-use interface that reduces the learning curve and accelerates adoption, helping firms and their clients work more efficiently. Enhances collaboration and continuous improvement: Firms can provide direct client access to the platform for greater transparency and real-time collaboration, while Netgain's client-driven roadmap ensures the tool evolves based on user feedback.

Building true partnerships, not vendor relationships

Unlike legacy providers, Netgain's high-touch service model and client-driven enhancements ensure accounting firms receive personalized support and solutions that evolve with their needs.

"NetAsset Tax Pro is more than just a new product launch; it reflects Netgain's commitment to give firms affordable, modern tools that create lasting value," said Adam Riches, CPA, CEO and Founder of Netgain. "The fact that some of the largest accounting firms in the country are already implementing the solution for the 2026 tax year sends a clear message that the industry is ready for change, and Netgain is leading it."

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. With trusted expertise, Netgain helps businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

For more information about NetAsset Tax Pro, visit netgain.tech/fixed-asset-software-for-firms.

SOURCE Netgain Solutions