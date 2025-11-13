Netgain Launches AI Enablement Services for Accounting Firms to Accelerate Adoption of AI

New offerings designed for CPA firm leaders and practitioners to gain proficiency and integrate AI assistants across core workflows

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC, a leading provider of managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity solutions, announced the launch of its AI Enablement Services, a suite of structured programs designed for accounting firms to advance AI proficiency, adoption and deliver measurable business impact.

Developed in partnership with Kiingo, a forward-thinking AI enablement firm, Netgain's offerings help accounting and CPA firms move beyond experimentation and into practical, adoption and impact. Through structured education, strategic planning and hands-on implementation, the services equip firm leaders and staff to enhance their personal productivity and integrate AI safely into everyday workflows, client service and operations.

"Accounting firms are under pressure to innovate, stay competitive and maintain compliance while doing more with less," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain Technology. "Our AI enablement services are built specifically to give accounting firm leaders and staff the training, strategy and pilot capabilities they need to adopt AI safely and effectively without losing focus on their core service delivery."

Purpose-Built for the Accounting Profession

Netgain's AI enablement portfolio builds on decades of experience supporting regulated industries and the firm's proven track record as a trusted managed IT partner. Designed specifically for growth-minded accounting firms, these offerings provide a structured, outcome-focused approach to AI adoption – from foundational education to implementation and scaling.

Key offerings include:

AI Foundations Bootcamp

An immersive six-session program that gives firm leaders and teams a working understanding of AI fundamentals, generative AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, and secure usage practices. Participants develop their personal AI productivity playbook, refine their prompt engineering skills, build an AI readiness checklist and gain practical skills they can leverage in their daily execution.

AI Roadmap Development

A collaborative engagement aimed at shaping the firm's AI strategy and implementation plan. Deliverables include an AI strategy and vision document, a governance and risk framework, and a 12- to 18-month roadmap with measurable milestones.

AI Opportunity Scan

A focused evaluation that identifies and prioritizes high-impact use cases across audit, tax, client service and internal operations. Firms receive an AI use case inventory and impact matrix and pilot blueprints for projects with clear ROI potential.

A Practical Path to Secure, Scalable AI Adoption

Each offering aligns to one of three phases in Netgain's AI Adoption Framework:

Assess : Establish readiness, goals and governance through the AI Foundations Bootcamp and AI Roadmap Development. Firms gain a clear AI vision, alignment across leadership and firm-wide literacy.





: Establish readiness, goals and governance through the AI Foundations Bootcamp and AI Roadmap Development. Firms gain a clear AI vision, alignment across leadership and firm-wide literacy. Incubate : Pilot and measure high-value AI use cases through the AI Opportunity Scan to validate impact, assess feasibility and build a foundation for scaling adoption across the firm.





: Pilot and measure high-value AI use cases through the AI Opportunity Scan to validate impact, assess feasibility and build a foundation for scaling adoption across the firm. Operationalize: Scale and integrate proven AI solutions across the firm for sustained productivity, governance and adoption.

"Together with Netgain, we're giving firms the tools and framework to adopt AI assistants, not just once, but in a repeatable, controlled way," said Ross Hartman, CEO of Kiingo. "By focusing on real-world workflows and measurable outcomes, we help firms move past experimentation into operational scale."

Netgain's launch underlines a broader trend: accounting firms increasingly regard AI not as a future possibility but as a near-term necessity. With pilot frameworks, governance models and education built for the profession's complexity, Netgain's offering puts AI within reach for growth-minded accounting firms with 50 to 300 employees.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit netgaincloud.com/contact.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and harnessing the full potential of technology to deliver an exceptional end-user experience. Learn more at Netgaincloud.com.

About Kiingo

Kiingo is an AI enablement firm dedicated to helping organizations responsibly adopt and scale AI. Through a combination of strategic education, governance frameworks and implementation support, Kiingo empowers business leaders to turn AI potential into measurable performance. Learn more at kiingo.com.

Netgain PR Contact:

Francie Dudrey

Netgain Technology, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Netgain Technology, LLC