Netgain launches fixed asset accounting solution to streamline processes in all ERPs

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain is excited to announce that its fixed asset management solution, NetAsset, is now available to simplify and streamline accounting processes with any enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. NetAsset has now been enhanced to work with all ERPs, offering modern accounting teams even greater efficiency through the power of automation and AI.

NetAsset provides an advanced cloud-based platform that transforms the management of fixed assets, from acquisition to disposal, while ensuring compliance with both financial and tax regulations. With AI-powered automation, dynamic reporting, and seamless ERP integrations, NetAsset eliminates manual errors, reduces repetitive tasks and ensures a clear audit trail. This makes collaboration easier for both companies and accounting firms.

"Accounting for fixed assets is often a tedious and error-prone process, especially when relying on spreadsheets," stated Nathan Smart, CPA, President and Founder of Netgain. "With this expansion of NetAsset, we aimed to take the success of our native app and address those inefficiencies for all companies, regardless of their ERP or accounting system. By providing a solution that automates advanced calculations and generates alternative schedules for tax and book depreciations, Netgain is continuing to deliver on its mission to empower accountants to reclaim time previously spent on manual tasks so they can focus on higher-value initiatives."

Key features of NetAsset:

AI-powered asset import: Utilize AI to efficiently create new assets, reducing manual entry and minimizing errors.

AI-powered chatbot: Get instant support with Netgain's Copilot, whether you need help navigating NetAsset or have questions about fixed asset accounting.

Automated advanced calculations: Easily generate CIP reports, apply custom and alternative tax depreciation schedules, and produce detailed, audit-ready reports.

Dynamic centralized reporting: Access a comprehensive view of your company's fixed asset portfolio at any time.

QuickBooks integration and ERP connectivity: Enhance efficiency with seamless QuickBooks integration or by exporting journal entries to Excel for easy upload into any ERP.

"This tool not only streamlines asset management for companies with large, fixed asset portfolios, but also serves as a trusted solution for accounting and advisory firms to manage all their clients' fixed assets efficiently in one platform," said Adam Riches, CPA, CEO and Founder of Netgain. "With NetAsset, firms can simplify book and tax depreciation for their clients' portfolios, improve audit efficiency through centralized documentation and enhance collaboration by consolidating all client data in one accessible system, while providing clients with direct access."

See NetAsset in action

Netgain is hosting a live demo of the newly enhanced NetAsset product on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, from noon to 1 p.m. EDT. This session will show how accountants and their teams can streamline fixed asset accounting and management across the entire asset lifecycle. Along with a full product demonstration, the demo will address the challenges of managing fixed assets and the risks of relying on spreadsheets.

About Netgain

Netgain empowers accounting teams to eliminate broken and inefficient operations and reclaim valuable time with modern technology and automation. We help businesses of all shapes and sizes become more confident, agile, and capable of rapidly coming to clear financial decisions fueled by accurate, precise financial insights.

For more information about NetAsset by Netgain, visit netgain.tech/fixed-asset-management-software.

