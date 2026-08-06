Netgain Named to CRN's 2026 Fast Growth 150, Extending Six-Year Run of CRN Recognition

Honor Reflects Netgain's Growth and Continued Investment in Industry Expertise and Client Service

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC, a provider of managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services for accounting, health care and legal organizations, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized Netgain on the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list.

This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consultants in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

Netgain's growth has been supported by continued investment in the people, technology and service capabilities required to support regulated organizations. The company combines industry-specific expertise with private and public cloud capabilities, integrated cybersecurity and a co-managed service model that gives clients greater visibility and flexibility as their needs change.

The Fast Growth 150 recognition extends a six-year run of CRN honors for Netgain. The company has been named to CRN's MSP 500 list every year since 2021 and has also earned recognition on CRN's Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250 lists.

"We've never believed that scale comes from serving more industries. It comes from serving a few exceptionally well. Our strategy has always been to build deep expertise in accounting, legal and healthcare, from the workflows and line-of-business applications our clients depend on to the cybersecurity, compliance and operational challenges unique to each industry," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain. "As technology evolves, we're investing aggressively in AI, automation and our people to deliver greater value. That allows our teams to spend less time on routine operations and more time strengthening security, improving IT environments and delivering an exceptional client experience. By modernizing our clients' technology platforms on Azure and AWS, we're creating the secure, resilient foundation they need to fully capitalize on AI and the next generation of business innovation."

"The companies recognized in this year's Fast Growth 150 are leveraging deep technical expertise and bold, future-focused strategies to accelerate their momentum in an increasingly dynamic IT landscape," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "Their drive, agility, and commitment to delivering lasting value for customers set them apart. We applaud their achievements and look forward to seeing how they continue to innovate and grow."

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Fast Growth 150 list is available at crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and serving as a trusted strategic advisor to help them make informed technology decisions. Learn more at Netgaincloud.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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Netgain Contact:

Francie Dudrey

Netgain Technology, LLC

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Netgain Technology, LLC