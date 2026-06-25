Netgain Recognized on the 2026 MSP 501 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Annual MSP 501 Identifies the Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netgain Technology, LLC, a provider of managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity solutions for accounting, healthcare and legal organizations, has been recognized on the 2026 MSP 501, marking the company's fifth consecutive year on the technology industry's premier ranking of managed service providers.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry. They're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

This marks Netgain's fifth consecutive appearance on the MSP 501, underscoring the company's consistent performance and long-term commitment to client success.

"Today's clients aren't just adopting technology – they're leaning into it as a strategic lever for growth and operational efficiency," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain. "That shift places us at a critical intersection: building the robust technology foundation that enables scale, strengthening cybersecurity posture in a world where data velocity and the attack surface are expanding faster than ever, and helping organizations unlock the real promise of AI. As those forces converge, the role of a trusted partner who can operate across all three becomes even more consequential. We're honored to be recognized among the industry's best."

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking. It's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in a changing market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter."

The complete 2026 MSP 501 list will be published on the MSP Summit website, highlighting the top-performing managed service providers from around the world.

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February through May 2026. The MSP 501 recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and serving as a trusted strategic advisor to help them make informed technology decisions. Learn more at Netgaincloud.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.

The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

Media Contact: Francie Dudrey, [email protected]

SOURCE Netgain Technology, LLC