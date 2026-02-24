Netgain Accepted into BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program to Expand Access to Secure Technology and AI for CPA Firms

Alliance member firms can access Azure-based managed IT, 24/7 cybersecurity operations and AI expertise

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPA firms face increasing pressure to strengthen their technology environments, defend against escalating cyber threats and adopt AI responsibly. Netgain Technology, LLC, a managed IT, cloud and cybersecurity provider purpose-built for accounting firms, today announced it has been accepted into the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program, part of the Alliance's Business Resource Network. Through the program, Netgain expands access to Azure-based cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity operations and AI governance expertise designed for CPA firms.

Participation in the VMP positions Netgain as a resource to BDO Alliance USA member firms, BDO USA and their clients. BDO Alliance USA is one of the industry's largest associations of independently owned CPA firms, providing education, strategic resources and peer networking.

"CPA firms are being asked to do more with less while elevating their technology and security posture," said Sumeet Sabharwal, CEO of Netgain. "Through the VMP, we bring firms an Azure-based cloud platform and deep expertise in the applications that power accounting practices. We support firms across the spectrum, whether serving as a fully managed IT partner or extending internal teams through a transparent co-managed model. In every case, we engage with firm leadership to ensure infrastructure and AI adoption are positioned to enable long-term growth."

Balancing Internal IT Capacity with Growing Demands

CPA firms are navigating the tension between internal IT leadership and outsourced support while competing for scarce cybersecurity and cloud talent. Expertise in threat monitoring, Azure architecture and AI oversight is increasingly difficult to secure, even as data protection requirements and peak workloads raise operational risk.

"Firm leaders are being asked to strengthen security, evaluate AI tools and support distributed teams, often without additional internal resources," said Kate Krupey, VP of CPA Practice at Netgain. "The goal is not just keeping systems operational. It's building an IT approach that provides access to senior expertise when needed, while maintaining control inside the firm. That balance is essential for sustainable growth."

Flexible Delivery Models Designed for CPA Firms

Netgain delivers Azure-based cloud environments for CPA firms, backed by 24/7 operations and proactive cybersecurity monitoring. Firms may engage Netgain as a fully managed IT partner or through a transparent co-managed model that extends internal IT leadership. In both cases, firms gain secure infrastructure, specialized expertise and the capacity to support long-term growth.

Responsible AI Adoption Built on Secure Infrastructure

AI is increasingly embedded in tax, audit and client workflows, raising new governance and data protection considerations. Netgain provides structured AI education and governance frameworks tailored to CPA environments, defining approved tools, establishing data handling policies and ensuring appropriate oversight. Anchored by secure Azure-based infrastructure, this approach enables responsible AI adoption aligned with compliance requirements and long-term growth.

What Netgain Delivers Through the Vendor Marketing Program

Through the Vendor Marketing Program, Netgain offers:

Scalable Azure-based platform designed for seasonal demand and hybrid or offshore teams, supporting applications such as CCH Axcess, QuickBooks and UltraTax CS.

designed for seasonal demand and hybrid or offshore teams, supporting applications such as CCH Axcess, QuickBooks and UltraTax CS. Flexible fully managed or co-managed delivery models with defined service levels and documented standards.

with defined service levels and documented standards. Managed detection and response with 24/7 SOC coverage , integrating endpoint, identity, email and cloud telemetry, plus compliance support aligned to NIST and CIS frameworks.

, integrating endpoint, identity, email and cloud telemetry, plus compliance support aligned to NIST and CIS frameworks. Access to cloud architects, security engineers and compliance specialists without the cost and turnover of hiring each role internally.

Netgain will participate in Alliance roundtables and regional meetings and attend the upcoming BDO Alliance USA EVOLVE conference to share practical guidance on cloud, cybersecurity and AI governance.

"BDO Alliance USA is focused on helping our member firms gain a competitive advantage by connecting them with resources and providers that address real-world challenges," said Michael Horwitz, Executive Director, BDO Alliance USA. "Netgain's experience in cloud, accounting applications and cybersecurity aligns with the needs we hear from member firms as they strengthen operations, manage risk and position for sustainable growth."

About BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing existing relationships or autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Learning Vendor Programs include non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation.

About Netgain Technology, LLC

Netgain specializes in delivering managed cloud, IT and cybersecurity services tailored for mid-market organizations in the accounting, healthcare and legal verticals. With over 25 years of experience, Netgain combines deep expertise in private and public cloud environments with a personalized co-managed support model to deliver a secure, reliable and efficient managed IT solution for their increasingly distributed workforce. Our team is dedicated to building lasting partnerships, working alongside clients to address their unique needs and harnessing the full potential of technology to deliver an exceptional end-user experience. Learn more at Netgaincloud.com.

Netgain PR Contact:

Francie Dudrey

Netgain Technology, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Netgain Technology, LLC